The Tallapoosa County Board of Education tabled a vote Monday to approve a professional program management services agreement contract with Volkert for Reeltown school projects.
The school board held a special-called meeting to approve the service and hire two employees.
Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Joe Windle said the contract with Volkert was a 4% agreement to manage projects at Reeltown high and elementary schools.
Board member Carla Talton expressed concern with Volkert managing one of the schools when the company could work on both Dadeville and Horseshoe Bend schools instead. Windle said maintenance supervisor Dwayne Johnson wanted to work on the Dadeville and Horseshoe Bend schools.
After board member Michael Carter made a motion to approve the contract, board member Matilda Woodyard-Hamilton expressed concern she and the other members just received the contract and she wanted to read it first before voting.
“I don’t have a problem with the contract except that I haven’t read it,” Woodyard-Hamilton said. “I don’t want to agree to it right now. I want to have time to read it and when I’ll read it I’ll feel better about it.”
Windle thought the board members received the contract in July, but they said they had not.
“We just got it (Monday),” Talton said. “This is the first time we’ve seen it.”
Even though school board attorney Mark Allen Treadwell read the contract, Woodyard-Hamilton said she’d feel better reading it because she wants to know what she’s voting for and represent her constituents well.
“I don’t think we’re representing the people if we just sign stuff and don’t read it,” Woodyard-Hamilton said. “It looks good to me from just talking about it, what he proposes, what we all discussed, all of that, but I want to read the contract.”
The board decided to table the vote for its work session Sept. 3.
Board member Betty Carol Graham was not at Monday’s meeting.
In other action, the board unanimously hired:
• Bobbie Hackett, Dadeville Elementary School teacher
• Jessica Bracknell, DES lunchroom employee