Fifth Judicial Circuit district attorney Jeremy Duerr is now a member of the Republican Party.
Duerr’s motive to change parties relates to changes in the values of the Democratic Party.
“The Republican Party is more aligned with my conservative Christian values,” Duerr said. “Given the environment with everything going on in the country now with the attacks from the Democratic Party with defund the police and me being the top law enforcement official in the circuit, I felt I had to do something to feel like I was successfully doing my job I was elected to do.”
The Fifth Judicial Circuit covers five courthouses in Tallapoosa, Macon, Chambers and Randolph counties. Four years ago Duerr ran for district attorney as a Democrat in the Fifth Judicial Circuit to replace retiring Democrat district attorney E. Paul Jones.
Tallapoosa County Republican Party chair Terry Martin said he and Duerr had been talking about the change for several months. The switch became official Thursday evening at the quarterly meeting of the Tallapoosa County Republican Party.
“He gave a real good speech,” Martin said. “We then held our executive committee meeting. Once we got in there, there was little discussion and voted him in quickly.”
The office of district attorney of the Fifth Judicial Circuit is up for election again in 2022.