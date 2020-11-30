A record 73 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Tallapoosa County on Sunday following three days of low case numbers during the Thanksgiving holidays, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
While cases are recorded on the date they were reported to ADPH, not necessarily the date the patient tested positive, Sunday exceeded April’s record for the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in one day, bringing the 14-day moving average number of new cases per day to 17. The previous record was 39 new cases reported on April 12.
The past two weeks saw 246 new cases recorded in Tallapoosa County, bringing the total cumulative case count to 1,843, including 1,409 confirmed cases and 434 probable cases.
Coosa County reported 67 new cases in the past 14 days, bringing its average daily case count to four new cases per day. Coosa County has reported 354 COVID-19 cases since March, including 225 confirmed cases and 129 probable cases.
Elmore County reported 450 new cases in the past 14 days, bringing its average daily case count to 32 new cases per day. Elmore County has reported 4,129 COVID-19 cases since March, including 3,544 confirmed cases and 585 probable cases.
Statewide, over 30,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks, bringing Alabama’s total cumulative case count to 249,525, including 208,023 confirmed cases and 41,501 probable cases. As of Sunday, 1,609 Alabamians are currently being hospitalized with COVID-19, just four patients shy of Alabama’s Aug. 6 peak of 1,613 hospitalizations.
The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Alabama is 3,578, including 3,246 confirmed deaths and 332 probable deaths. Over 160,000 patients have recovered statewide since March.