Numbers.jpg

Tallapoosa County has the second highest confirmed COVID-19 case rate per capita in the state, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

As of 10:05 a.m. Thursday, Tallapoosa County was listed as the second highest at a rate of 369.1 per 100,000 persons. This per capita rate allows a county-by-county comparison as if each population was the same.

Tallapoosa County currently has 149 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which is an increase of 25 since Wednesday morning's report. Coosa County still has 20 confirmed cases and Elmore County added one confirmed case, now at 50. 

Coosa County's confirmed case rate per 100,000 jumped to 187.6 while Elmore County's increased to 66.6.

According to ADPH, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state are now at 4,249, which is an increase of eight since last night’s reporting. 

ADPH also states Tallapoosa County has had seven reported deaths and four of those have been confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Coosa County has one death confirmed to have been from the coronavirus. Elmore County still has zero reported deaths at this time.

As of last week, the ADPH has been reporting two categories for death numbers with one being reported deaths and one being confirmed deaths due to COVID-19. To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease, the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff. Once review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will also appear in "Deaths From This Illness." Reported death totals are cumulative and will never decrease.

Across the state, there are 126 reported deaths and 82 confirmed deaths due to the coronavirus. There have been 553 hospitalizations across the state since March 13.

Statewide, the ADPH is reporting 36,363 total tested as of Thursday morning, which is more than 2,000 more tests reported from Wednesday night. In Tallapoosa County, there have been 478 tests counted by the Alabama Department of Public Health, 58 in Coosa County and 709 in Elmore County.

See all counties and their in-depth information according to ADPH as of 10:05 a.m. Thursday below:

Autauga County: 

25 confirmed cases

358 total tests

1 reported deaths

1 died from illness

Baldwin County: 

98 confirmed cases

1,245 total tests

2 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Barbour County: 

13 confirmed cases

142 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Bibb County: 

19 confirmed cases

229 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Blount County: 

17 confirmed cases

202 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Bullock County: 

8 confirmed cases

53 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Butler County: 

11 confirmed cases

95 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Calhoun County: 

62 confirmed cases

567 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Chambers County: 

227 confirmed cases

657 total tests

10 reported deaths

9 died from illness

Cherokee County: 

10 confirmed cases

83 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Chilton County: 

37 confirmed cases

246 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Choctaw County: 

13 confirmed cases

65 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Clarke County: 

22 confirmed cases

201 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Clay County: 

14 confirmed cases

101 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Cleburne County: 

12 confirmed cases

46 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Coffee County: 

43 confirmed cases

267 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Colbert County: 

11 confirmed cases

379 total tests

1 reported deaths

1 died from illness

Conecuh County: 

7 confirmed cases

69 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Coosa County: 

20 confirmed cases

58 total tests

1 reported deaths

1 died from illness

Covington County: 

18 confirmed cases

199 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Crenshaw County: 

4 confirmed cases

142 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Cullman County: 

40 confirmed cases

409 total tests

1 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Dale County: 

13 confirmed cases

151 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Dallas County: 

21 confirmed cases

230 total tests

2 reported deaths

2 died from illness

DeKalb County: 

31 confirmed cases

288 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Elmore County: 

50 confirmed cases

709 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Escambia County: 

11 confirmed cases

207 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Etowah County: 

84 confirmed cases

598 total tests

8 reported deaths

6 died from illness

Fayette County: 

4 confirmed cases

150 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Franklin County: 

17 confirmed cases

219 total tests

1 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Geneva County: 

2 confirmed cases

85 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Greene County: 

19 confirmed cases

64 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Hale County: 

20 confirmed cases

122 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Henry County: 

15 confirmed cases

97 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Houston County: 

55 confirmed cases

446 total tests

3 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Jackson County: 

31 confirmed cases

215 total tests

2 reported deaths

2 died from illness

Jefferson County: 

629 confirmed cases

6,647 total tests

20 reported deaths

14 died from illness

Lamar County: 

7 confirmed cases

117 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Lauderdale County: 

22 confirmed cases

718 total tests

4 reported deaths

1 died from illness

Lawrence County: 

8 confirmed cases

185 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Lee County: 

285 confirmed cases

1,740 total tests

12 reported deaths

8 died from illness

Limestone County: 

38 confirmed cases

632 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Lowndes County: 

23 confirmed cases

80 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Macon County: 

19 confirmed cases

128 total tests

2 reported deaths

2 died from illness

Madison County: 

194 confirmed cases

2,022 total tests

4 reported deaths

4 died from illness

Marengo County: 

24 confirmed cases

251 total tests

1 reported deaths

1 died from illness

Marion County: 

58 confirmed cases

433 total tests

4 reported deaths

3 died from illness

Marshall County: 

109 confirmed cases

581 total tests

2 reported deaths

1 died from illness

Mobile County: 

567 confirmed cases

3,007 total tests

19 reported deaths

12 died from illness

Monroe County: 

7 confirmed cases

109 total tests

1 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Montgomery County: 

189 confirmed cases

1,553 total tests

5 reported deaths

1 died from illness

Morgan County: 

44 confirmed cases

535 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Perry County: 

7 confirmed cases

80 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Pickens County: 

30 confirmed cases

198 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Pike County: 

27 confirmed cases

296 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Randolph County: 

45 confirmed cases

137 total tests

4 reported deaths

3 died from illness

Russell County: 

31 confirmed cases

235 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

St. Clair County: 

49 confirmed cases

456 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Shelby County: 

241 confirmed cases

1,701 total tests

7 reported deaths

5 died from illness

Sumter County: 

30 confirmed cases

88 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Talladega County: 

40 confirmed cases

550 total tests

1 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Tallapoosa County: 

149 confirmed cases

478 total tests

7 reported deaths

4 died from illness

Tuscaloosa County: 

131 confirmed cases

2,004 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Walker County: 

85 confirmed cases

447 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Washington County: 

12 confirmed cases

72 total tests

1 reported deaths

1 died from illness

Wilcox County: 

38 confirmed cases

117 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Winston County: 

7 confirmed cases

216 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Tags