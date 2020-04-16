Tallapoosa County has the second highest confirmed COVID-19 case rate per capita in the state, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
As of 10:05 a.m. Thursday, Tallapoosa County was listed as the second highest at a rate of 369.1 per 100,000 persons. This per capita rate allows a county-by-county comparison as if each population was the same.
Tallapoosa County currently has 149 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which is an increase of 25 since Wednesday morning's report. Coosa County still has 20 confirmed cases and Elmore County added one confirmed case, now at 50.
Coosa County's confirmed case rate per 100,000 jumped to 187.6 while Elmore County's increased to 66.6.
According to ADPH, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state are now at 4,249, which is an increase of eight since last night’s reporting.
ADPH also states Tallapoosa County has had seven reported deaths and four of those have been confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Coosa County has one death confirmed to have been from the coronavirus. Elmore County still has zero reported deaths at this time.
As of last week, the ADPH has been reporting two categories for death numbers with one being reported deaths and one being confirmed deaths due to COVID-19. To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease, the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff. Once review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will also appear in "Deaths From This Illness." Reported death totals are cumulative and will never decrease.
Across the state, there are 126 reported deaths and 82 confirmed deaths due to the coronavirus. There have been 553 hospitalizations across the state since March 13.
Statewide, the ADPH is reporting 36,363 total tested as of Thursday morning, which is more than 2,000 more tests reported from Wednesday night. In Tallapoosa County, there have been 478 tests counted by the Alabama Department of Public Health, 58 in Coosa County and 709 in Elmore County.
See all counties and their in-depth information according to ADPH as of 10:05 a.m. Thursday below:
Autauga County:
25 confirmed cases
358 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Baldwin County:
98 confirmed cases
1,245 total tests
2 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Barbour County:
13 confirmed cases
142 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Bibb County:
19 confirmed cases
229 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Blount County:
17 confirmed cases
202 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Bullock County:
8 confirmed cases
53 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Butler County:
11 confirmed cases
95 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Calhoun County:
62 confirmed cases
567 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Chambers County:
227 confirmed cases
657 total tests
10 reported deaths
9 died from illness
Cherokee County:
10 confirmed cases
83 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Chilton County:
37 confirmed cases
246 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Choctaw County:
13 confirmed cases
65 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Clarke County:
22 confirmed cases
201 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Clay County:
14 confirmed cases
101 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Cleburne County:
12 confirmed cases
46 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Coffee County:
43 confirmed cases
267 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Colbert County:
11 confirmed cases
379 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Conecuh County:
7 confirmed cases
69 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Coosa County:
20 confirmed cases
58 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Covington County:
18 confirmed cases
199 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Crenshaw County:
4 confirmed cases
142 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Cullman County:
40 confirmed cases
409 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Dale County:
13 confirmed cases
151 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Dallas County:
21 confirmed cases
230 total tests
2 reported deaths
2 died from illness
DeKalb County:
31 confirmed cases
288 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Elmore County:
50 confirmed cases
709 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Escambia County:
11 confirmed cases
207 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Etowah County:
84 confirmed cases
598 total tests
8 reported deaths
6 died from illness
Fayette County:
4 confirmed cases
150 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Franklin County:
17 confirmed cases
219 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Geneva County:
2 confirmed cases
85 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Greene County:
19 confirmed cases
64 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Hale County:
20 confirmed cases
122 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Henry County:
15 confirmed cases
97 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Houston County:
55 confirmed cases
446 total tests
3 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Jackson County:
31 confirmed cases
215 total tests
2 reported deaths
2 died from illness
Jefferson County:
629 confirmed cases
6,647 total tests
20 reported deaths
14 died from illness
Lamar County:
7 confirmed cases
117 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Lauderdale County:
22 confirmed cases
718 total tests
4 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Lawrence County:
8 confirmed cases
185 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Lee County:
285 confirmed cases
1,740 total tests
12 reported deaths
8 died from illness
Limestone County:
38 confirmed cases
632 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Lowndes County:
23 confirmed cases
80 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Macon County:
19 confirmed cases
128 total tests
2 reported deaths
2 died from illness
Madison County:
194 confirmed cases
2,022 total tests
4 reported deaths
4 died from illness
Marengo County:
24 confirmed cases
251 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Marion County:
58 confirmed cases
433 total tests
4 reported deaths
3 died from illness
Marshall County:
109 confirmed cases
581 total tests
2 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Mobile County:
567 confirmed cases
3,007 total tests
19 reported deaths
12 died from illness
Monroe County:
7 confirmed cases
109 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Montgomery County:
189 confirmed cases
1,553 total tests
5 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Morgan County:
44 confirmed cases
535 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Perry County:
7 confirmed cases
80 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Pickens County:
30 confirmed cases
198 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Pike County:
27 confirmed cases
296 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Randolph County:
45 confirmed cases
137 total tests
4 reported deaths
3 died from illness
Russell County:
31 confirmed cases
235 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
St. Clair County:
49 confirmed cases
456 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Shelby County:
241 confirmed cases
1,701 total tests
7 reported deaths
5 died from illness
Sumter County:
30 confirmed cases
88 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Talladega County:
40 confirmed cases
550 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Tallapoosa County:
149 confirmed cases
478 total tests
7 reported deaths
4 died from illness
Tuscaloosa County:
131 confirmed cases
2,004 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Walker County:
85 confirmed cases
447 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Washington County:
12 confirmed cases
72 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Wilcox County:
38 confirmed cases
117 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Winston County:
7 confirmed cases
216 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness