Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville will be in Tallapoosa and Elmore counties today and Saturday stumping for votes for the March Republican primary.
Much like two years ago in the special election won by Democrat and now incumbent Doug Jones, Tallapoosa County is getting more than its fair share of acknowledgement from the candidates. In 2016 Republican candidates Mo Brooks and Luther Strange joined Jones campaigning for votes in the Alexander City area.
Tallapoosa County Republican Party chair Lee Hamilton is happy to see Tallapoosa County be a significant part of the election process.
“It’s great to see the candidates have a huge interest in Tallapoosa County,” Hamilton said. “It’s an honor to have them show such an interest in the voters here.”
Hamilton said part of the reason for the interest is in how Tallapoosa County Republicans cast their ballots.
“In the last general election, our base Republican voters largely pulled a straight ticket,” Hamilton said.
Denise Bates is no stranger to politics. She was a longtime chair of the Tallapoosa County Republican Party and was here for those visits in 2016 by the U.S. Senate candidates. This year she is no longer chair of the county party and has changed roles, currently serving as the county coordinator of Tuberville’s campaign.
Bates believes the voters of Tallapoosa County will like what they see in the rookie politician and former Auburn football coach.
“He is focused, energetic and candid,” Bates said. “He wants to change Washington.”
Today Tuberville will have public stops in Dadeville at 7:30 a.m. at Jack’s and at 8:50 a.m. at the Tallapoosa County Courthouse before leaving for Alexander City, where he will stop for lunch in the cafeteria at 11:20 a.m. at Russell Medical and at 1:40 p.m. at the Alexander City city hall. He will also be at the Red Hill Gallery at 6 p.m. in Tallassee.
Saturday, Tuberville will be at the Alexander City Farmers Market on Broad Street at 8 a.m. before making his way down to Catherine’s Market around lunch.
Bates said county coordinator/co-chair Tyler Gardner is helping her with Tuberville’s campaign efforts in Tallapoosa County.
Bates said Tuberville will also be making other stops in the area visiting with individuals. She said the stops will be informal in nature, allowing people to meet Tuberville.
“He is very personable,” Bates said. “He will likely give a short talk and then just move around answering questions allowing people to meet him.”
Bates believes residents will like what Tuberville hopes to do if elected.
“I believe he has a strong platform,” Bates said.
According to Tuberville’s campaign website, his father was awarded the Purple Heart in World War II and wants to help veterans re-enter the workforce and society by providing training and care they need in order to deal with issues as they come back home. Tuberville also wants to improve public schools and allow school choice as a means to improve education in the U.S.
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Bradley Byrne is scheduled to be in Sylacauga for a town hall meeting 9 a.m. Thursday at the J. Craig Smith Community Center at 2 West 8th St.
Hamilton said it won’t be the last time the area sees the candidates before the March primaries.
“Right now they are doing a lot of public events,” Hamilton said. “A lot of the campaigning is word of mouth. They will try to hit some private events but they will come through Tallapoosa County again. I would say at least two more times before the primary.”