A nursing home in Tallapoosa County said a resident tested positive for COVID-19.
Chapman Healthcare Center in Alexander City confirmed Saturday a resident’s COVID-19 test results came back positive Friday.
“One of our residents was tested for COVID-19 this week and we were notified late Friday afternoon that the resident's COVID-19 test result was positive,” Chapman Healthcare Center administrator Ashleigh Taylor said in a statement. “We have already started additional testing of employees and residents for COVID-19. While testing continues, protective protocols remain in place and access to our facility is restricted in accordance with federal healthcare guidelines.”
Officials with Chapman Healthcare would not release any other details surrounding the positive COVID-19 case.
Taylor said the facility has been exercising extreme caution long before the positive COVID-19 test.
“The staff at Chapman Healthcare Center has been working very hard to care for all of our residents during this difficult and unprecedented time,” Taylor said. “Before the resident developed symptoms, Chapman Healthcare Center had implemented safety measures to limit our residents' exposure to visitors and contact with each other to reduce the chance of infection.
“After receiving confirmation of the positive test, we contacted the Alabama Department of Public Health and Tallapoosa County Department of Health and began implementing additional protocols to help ensure the safety of our residents and employees.”
Russell Medical director of marketing Susan Foy said as of Saturday morning Russell Medical had tested 175 people for COVID-19 in its facilities in the last two weeks.
“A total of six have tested positive for COVID-19,” Foy said. “We still have tests pending. Doctors are likely testing more over the weekend.”
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported 695 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with three deaths in the state with a total of 4,755 tested. At this time, the state is reporting five confirmed cases and no deaths in Tallapoosa County. Three deaths have been reported statewide.
Chapman’s has been operating since 1963 in Alexander City and is licensed to operate 188 beds in its skilled nursing facility. It is also licensed to operate 46 beds in its adjoining assisted living facility. Chapman’s is managed by Prime Management which also manages Dadeville Healthcare with 144 beds in a skilled nursing facility.
Other nursing homes in Tallapoosa County include USA Healthcare’s Adams’ Healthcare and Rehabilitation with 88 skilled nursing beds, Crowne Healthcare’s Brown Nursing and Rehabilitation with 68 skilled nursing beds and Bill Nichols State Veterans Home with 150 skilled nursing beds.
Precautions have been taken by area first responders for the last two weeks as COVID-19 has spread across the U.S. The Alexander City Fire Department includes an ambulance service that transports residents of the area’s nursing homes during emergencies and to and from doctor’s visits.
Alexander City fire chief Reese McAlister said his department is taking precautionary measures for every shift to prevent one of its EMTs or paramedics from transmitting the coronavirus.
“We are requiring everyone to have their temperature taken and answer questions,” McAlister said earlier this week. “We are screening everyone. We are reporting this to the nursing homes since we have to run calls at them on a regular basis.”