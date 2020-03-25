There was a huge jump in confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the Alabama Department of Health, which is now reporting four confirmed cases in Tallapoosa County.
Across the state, there are now 386 confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, with 2,812 tested. Although the latest numbers show zero deaths, the Jackson County Commission reported the ADPH confirmed a part-time county employee died after having contracted COVID-19.
The updated numbers show there are 129 cases in Jefferson County, 42 in Shelby County, 40 in Lee County, 35 in Madison County, 15 in Tuscaloosa County, 13 in Montgomery County, 10 in Chambers and Mobile counties, nine in Elmore and Walker counties, six each in Lauderdale, St. Clair and Limestone counties, five in Morgan County, four each in Autauga and Baldwin counties, three each in Marion and Talladega counties, two each in Jackson, Houston, Franklin, Calhoun and Dallas counties, one each in Washington, Wilcox, Russell, Pike, Pickens, Marshall, Lamar, Colbert, Clay, Cleburne, Cherokee, Chilton, Butler and Blount counties.
Stay tuned with The Outlook for the latest numbers, which are being released twice a day, and check ADPH's website here.