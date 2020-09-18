Tallapoosa County keeps working its way closer to the championship goal for the Alabama Census Bowl by winning against Russell County in Round 2. Tallapoosa County is among the top four counties to receive the highest signup increase this week for the U.S. Census at a .5% increase. That leaves Tallapoosa County at a 56.2% participation rate, which means there are still plenty of residents who have not completed the census.
Tallapoosa County is now among the elite 8 runners-up, guaranteeing at least $20,000 for the public schools.
In Round 3, Tallapoosa County will compete against Randolph County to increase participation rates for the 2020 census. The final eight counties standing include Tallapoosa, Randolph, Macon, Pike, Sumter, Washington, Choctaw and Baldwin.
The next round began Wednesday and Round 3 winners will be announced Sept. 23. The final four counties will win $30,000 each; second place takes home $45,000 and the champion earns $65,000. The final winners will be announced Sept. 30.
The original 32 participating counties were selected based on lowest-reporting status as of July 23. So far, Tallapoosa County is hanging onto the competition but participation in the census must continue to increase to move on.
To complete the census, visit my2020census.gov. A booth will be set up at the Alexander City Farmers Market at Broad Street Plaza on Saturday for more information or help completing the census.