The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force seized 1 pound of meth among other illegal substances in a Friday investigation, which resulted in two arrests.
Law enforcement agents arrested Christopher Shontae Turner, 48, of Dadeville, and Jeremy William Alford, 40, of New Site, after witnessing a narcotic transaction between the two at a residence on Cowpens Road,according to a task force press release.
After detaining both individuals, a search of the vehicle and residence was conducted, during which search agents seized 1 pound (455 grams) of methamphetamine, 28 grams of weed, 7 Gabapentin Pills, $1,278 in cash and a 2004 GMC Sierra truck.
The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force arrested Turner and charged him with unlawfultrafficking of a controlled substance,first degree possession of marijuana and one count of unlawful possession of drugparaphernalia.
He is currently being held on a $20,000 cash bond.
Alford was arrested and charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one count possession of drug paraphernalia,
He is currently being held on a $10,000 cash bond.
Both Turner and Alford had previously been free on bond for drug distribution and trafficking arrests in December.
The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force was assisted by members of the Alexander City Special Response Group and the Alexander City Police Department K9 Unit.
