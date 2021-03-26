Look around and residents can spot them — native azaleas.
The fragrant blooms are starting to appear in undisturbed areas near creeks and the shore of Lake Martin. Native azaleas are becoming favorites and the Tallapoosa County Master Gardeners are offering them for sale Saturday, April 3. The native azalea sale is a somewhat new fundraiser for the master gardeners.
“We tried to do it last year,” county extension coordinator Shane Harris said. “We couldn’t do a public sale last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We did it privately and by word of mouth making deliveries.”
This year the master gardeners will have about 500 native azaleas in five species. Harris said most will be in 1-gallon planters and hopes to have some 3-gallon planters.
Harris said last year was the master gardeners first attempt at the native azalea sale.
“There has been a lot of interest,” Harris said. “We decided to do it again.”
The native azaleas can be rooted from cuttings at home and personal greenhouses but the ones offered by the master gardeners next week will be purchased.
Native azaleas can be seen naturally all around Tallapoosa County but can also be planted as part of a landscape around homes.
“They prefer filtered sun like under a tree,” Harris said. “Morning sun is OK but not hot afternoon sun. Naturally you will find them in the woods, along creeks. They are popular around the lake along the shoreline. They look better in a natural area under trees. People use them to sometimes line driveways.”
The sale will start at 9 a.m. at the River Bank & Trust parking lot and will go until the azaleas are sold out. Only cash and checks will be accepted, no credit or debit cards.
“It is drive-through only,” Harris said. “People will stay in their car and place an order. We will load them up and they will be on their way.”
Certified master gardener Prencella Hamby said the proceeds help Tallapoosa County Master Gardeners with public projects across the county. Hamby and Harris hope next week’s sale goes well so the master gardeners can continue beautifying public areas.
“We planted the camellias at Keebler Park in Dadeville,” Hamby said. “They were grown from propagations of a former member but planted there for all to enjoy. We redid the front of the courthouse square. Some of those plants had been there for 50 years. We also help maintain that.”