This is the final push.
Tallapoosa County has entered the fourth and final round of the Alabama Census Bowl and is so close to winning it all for its public school system.
The final four runners-up include Tallapoosa, Macon, Sumter and Choctaw counties. Macon County increased by the largest percentage at .7%; Tallapoosa and Sumter increased by .4% and Choctaw increased by .3%.
At this stage, Tallapoosa County is guaranteed $30,000. If it earns second place, it gets $45,000 and if Tallapoosa County can win it all, it will earn $65,000 for its schools.
Round 3 was decided with a tiebreaker vote as Tallapoosa and Randolph counties increased its census participation by the same amount. Therefore, voting was opened for 24 hours on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and the county with the most votes moved into the final round.
For anyone who has not already completed the census, this is the best and final time to do so. Tallapoosa County residents are encouraged to complete the census by Sunday and the numbers will be pulled Monday to determine the final winners. If there is a tie, voting will be open Monday to Tuesday in the same manner.
Next Wednesday, the winners will be announced for final four runners-up, second place and Census Bowl champion.