A recent report by statewide nonprofit VOICES for Alabama’s Children ranks Tallapoosa County 60th out of Alabama’s 67 counties for child wellbeing, using a score based on nine key metrics.
The report also analyzes another 70 health, safety, education and economic security indicators using data collected from state agencies mostly before the coronavirus pandemic. County rankings are scored such that “1” indicates best performance and “67” indicates worst performance in each metric.
According to VOICES’ most recent data, Tallapoosa County ranks worst in the state for low-weight births, with 16% of babies born at 5.5 pounds or less. The county also ranks 56th for infant mortality, 51st for births to teen mothers (aged 15-17) and 59th for poor mental health days (number of poor mental health days in the past 30 days, as reported by adult survey respondents). The birthrate among 15- to 17-year-olds, however, while still high, improved from 30.5 per 1,000 in 2007 to 12.9 per 1,000 in 2019.
Tallapoosa County also lags in educational outcomes, ranking 54th for fourth-grade reading scores and 55th for math scores. The county is 54th in the state for extreme poverty.
“Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the state has rightfully been focused on addressing the most pressing needs exposed by the virus,” VOICES executive director Stephen Woerner said in a statement. “But what the (report) tells us is that many of the inequities exposed by COVID existed before the virus. The coronavirus did not create our fragile childcare system, but it has caused significant challenges. The outbreak did not lead to a lack of broadband access in rural counties, but it left many students without access to online learning.”
Statewide, children showing signs of neglect or abuse are on the rise at 11.1 per 1,000 in 2019, compared to 5.1 per 1,000 in 2008. Total rate of poverty, however, has declined by about a percentage point since 2000.
Nationwide, Alabama is ranked fourth from the bottom for child wellbeing, ahead of only Louisiana, Mississippi and New Mexico, according to data from the Annie E. Casey Foundation.
There is one metric, however, in which Tallapoosa County ranks in the top three — the county is second in the state for mothers receiving adequate prenatal care.