Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance president Jimmy Parnell (left) poses with Junior Showmanship winners Rose Hodnett, Grand Champion; Colton Simpson, Reserve Champion; Makenna Martin, third; Macie Simpson, fourth and Addison Payne, fifth.
Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance president Jimmy Parnell (left) poses with Beginner Showmanship winners Charlee Stone, Grand Champion; Ruby Hodnett, Reserve Champion; Ansley Payne, third; Stetson Siegler, fourth; and Cohen Hill, fifth.
Tallapoosa County had a good showing at the Southeastern Livestock Convention's inaugural Junior Swine Expo this year, with Rose Hodnett named Grand Champion of Junior Showmanship, and Ruby Hodnett winning second place in the beginner's division.
Makenna Martin, also of Tallapoosa County, placed third in Junior Showmanship.
Upwards of 100 hogs and 300 head of cattle were exhibited at the Junior Swine Expo and annual Junior Beef Expo held in Montgomery March 17-19. The Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance sponsored the livestock contests.
“If you walk up to the ring, you hear us talking about cattle and hogs,” Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa president Jimmy Parnell said in a statement. “What we’re really doing is raising young people and teaching them how to take care [of] things. That applies to most areas of people’s lives. We are investing time and money and effort in these young people, and I think we’ll see benefits down the road from this event.”
The junior swine and beef expos included showmanship contests, where youth are judged on their ability to lead, control and present animals while bringing out the hog or calf’s best characteristics, and market and breeding shows, where students’ animals are judged on strength, structure and soundness.
Jefferson County's Tucker Ross exhibited the grand champion Market Hog, while Alyx Johnson of Randolph County showed the grand champion Breeding Gilt. In the Junior Beef Expo, Walker Johnson of Cullman County and LouLou Thompson of Pike County showed the winning Market Steer and Breeding Heifer, respectively.
The show concludes months of work for youth and their families, according to Alfa, preparing barns and pens, feeding, washing, walking and watering.
In 2020, Rose Hodnett placed first in her division at the Alabama National Fair's Youth Swine Show showmanship contest.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM
CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sustained winds 15 to 25 mph, and gusts 40 to 50 mph with
locally higher expected.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Wednesday to 4 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Trees
and tree limbs could be blown down which may result in property
damage and power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&