The number of positive confirmed cases of the coronavirus has increased to 766 confirmed cases statewide as of Sunday morning. The confirmed coronavirus-related death count sits at four, according to Alabama Department of Public Health.
As of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, there are now eight confirmed cases in Tallapoosa County, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. There are two in Coosa County and 13 in Elmore County.
Saturday afternoon Chapman Healthcare Center in Alexander City said a resident's COVID-19 test results came back positive Friday. It would not release any additional details about the case but did discuss its protocol. Read the full story here.
Russell Medical director of marketing Susan Foy said as of Saturday morning Russell Medical had tested 175 people for COVID-19 in its facilities in the last two weeks.
“A total of six have tested positive for COVID-19,” Foy said. “We still have tests pending. Doctors are likely testing more over the weekend.”
Over in Lee County, where there are 59 confirmed cases at this time, East Alabama Medical Center officials said Saturday there have been five COVID-19 positive patients who died at the hospital since Friday morning.
Three of those patients were from Chambers County and two were from Lee County. EAMC's immediate service area includes Lee, Chambers, Tallapoosa, Bullock, Randolph, Russell and Clay counties.
A release from EAMC stated the hospital was aware these numbers had not been reflected in APDH's numbers yet but felt it was important to share this information so "citizens in this area understand the gravity of this virus."
“Our hospital family expresses its collective condolences to the families of these five patients,” EAMC president and CEO Laura Grill said in a release. “As everyone knows, this virus has taken a toll on our nation and world, and our community is not exempt from that. Our hearts and prayers are with these families at this very difficult time.”
Grill said staff needs lifting up at this time.
"... the ICU staff, respiratory therapists and physicians who worked most closely with these patients are especially struggling and we ask that the community lift them up today just as they have been lifting up our whole organization the past two weeks," Grill said.
Current cases in each county as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday are listed below:
Autauga (6)
Baldwin (14)
Blount (5)
Bullock (3)
Butler (1)
Calhoun (3)
Chambers (24)
Cherokee (2)
Chilton (7)
Choctaw (1)
Clay (2)
Cleburne (4)
Colbert (2)
Coosa (2)
Covington (2)
Crenshaw (1)
Cullman (7)
Dallas (2)
DeKalb (4)
Elmore (13)
Escambia (1)
Etowah (6)
Franklin (3)
Greene (3)
Houston (5)
Jackson (5)
Jefferson (214)
Lamar (1)
Lauderdale (12)
Lawrence (3)
Lee (59)
Limestone (16)
Lowndes (1)
Madison (73)
Marengo (4)
Marion (9)
Marshall (4)
Mobile (39)
Monroe (1)
Montgomery (20)
Morgan (17)
Pickens (2)
Pike (4)
Randolph (2)
Russell (1)
St. Clair (12)
Shelby (73)
Talladega (4)
Tallapoosa (8)
Tuscaloosa (23)
Walker (29)
Washington (3)
Wilcox (2)
Winston (2)
The Alabama Department of Public Health said it has tested 4,755 people as of Sunday. That number has not changed since Saturday, even though ADPH states it updates the total number tested once a day.
