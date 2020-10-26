Staffing issues for poll workers in Tallapoosa County are not expected for the Nov. 3 General Election.
“We actually have plenty of poll workers,” Tallapoosa County probate judge Tal East said. “We are not running into any of the issues we had in the rescheduled primary runoff in July. We are in good shape.”
East said the timing of the rescheduled July election and other factors almost created an issue in the election.
“We were OK thanks to low voter turnout,” East said. “Some of the poll workers couldn’t work because it fell in an awkward time with summer vacations; there was also a little concern over the coronavirus still.”
With many issues of the COVID-19 pandemic mitigated, East said poll workers are comfortable with the polling environment.
“We have more than 150 poll workers county wide,” East said. “We called every poll worker. Only five had conflicts and couldn’t do it. We had extras we could use to fill the spots.”
East said Tallapoosa County has enough poll workers in part due to the recruitment efforts facilitated by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office.
Secretary of State John Merrill is also advertising a student poll worker program. It allows high school students to work in polling locations and get paid. The students are able to do everything but handle ballots or make determinations if someone can vote.
Part of the student poll worker effort is to recruit new poll workers for future elections and to provide help if needed.
“We are interested in expanding the student poll worker program here,” East said. “We have started talking to school officials about it.”