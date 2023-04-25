IMG_8446.JPG
Abigail Murphy / The Outlook Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch held their quarterly luncheon this Wednesday. During the luncheon they explained the progress and needs of the ranch.

As community partners, sponsors and volunteers come together, Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch is providing more for the at-risk youth.  

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

