As community partners, sponsors and volunteers come together, Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch is providing more for the at-risk youth.
During its quarterly luncheon, Ranch director Candice Gulley said multiple fundraisers have supported the ranch this quarter such as Chambers County Sheriff Department’s Grillin' for Girls, the Capt. Jason Fuller Memorial ride, Sardis Church’s Pancake Breakfast and the Chambers County Sheriff Dept.’s Christmas Radiothon.
Chief executive officer Michael Smith said, speaking statewide, the Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches has a budget of $2.6 million for four different ranches. In 2022, the sheriffs of Alabama raised over a quarter of a million for the ranches.
“We are one big family and that’s the way it should be, and we are going to continue that as we go,” Smith said.
Last year, the ranches aided roughly 80 young people and, as a Christian organization, they baptized 20 young people. Currently the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch has 21 kids, and Gulley said that makes for a lot of birthdays.
“Many of our kids have not had the birthday experiences that you have given your children — the birthday parties, the recognition, the celebration. And a lot of them come here and still don’t have that connection with their family,” she said. “They're not getting phone calls from their family. They’re not getting a package in the mail. They are not getting a card to say ‘Happy birthday.’”
One thing the ranch does is have birthday sponsors, who are community members that send cards and gifts to the girls, and Auburn Baptist Church has a Sunday school class that bakes a cake for them.
The girls ranch also has become a recent partner with Lake Martin Area United Way and Lee County United Way. Both nonprofits help the ranch pay for utility bills, maintenance expenses, clothes throughout the year and meat money for nutritional meals.
Another big need was a security system. Gulley said you wouldn’t believe the amount of people who come on to the property without permission.
Luckily, this quarter the ranch received three grants and a $1,500 grant from the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery will be used to get the security system. Gulley said this will be a big help for keeping the girls safe and helping the staff monitor the ranch.
In addition, the ranch has a need for property management and building projects. Through working with Auburn University Building Science Department, they are adding a laundry room addition to one of the houses, and by fall they will have a pole barn and a deck redone.
Greg Copeland with Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch said another partnership they have is with Knights of Columbus who have adopted the learning center as their site. Through this, members come out weekly to help take care of that part of the property.
“Since the beginning of time God has been looking for partners. From the very very beginning He started looking for partners. He created us in his image and then He started looking for partners,” Copeland said. “Unfortunately, we started heading in our own direction and we started wanting to be our own god and our own people. But God is still looking for partners.”
Copeland said one of the goals is to find more partners who will help clean inside and outside one section of the property on a weekly basis for an hour or two. This will help take some of the workload off the house parents so they can focus on the kids.
Another need the ranch is still looking for is a partnership with a physician. Gulley said it’s not uncommon for some of the girls to not be able to apply for health insurance. Currently, there are two that need dental and eye care.
In addition, there are two upcoming fundraisers that the community can participate in — Clay for Christ hosted by Shiloh Baptist Church on May 6 and Saddle Up for the Ranches hosted by the Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club in June.
Gulley said there are multiple ways individuals, civic groups and small groups can get involved with the ranch from adopting a site to providing a meal for a house. For those interested, contact the girls ranch.