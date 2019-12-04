Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch has helped female victims of abuse, abandonment and neglect find stability and care since 1973. The ranch currently has three residential homes, four sets of full-time house parents who care for the residents and 21 girls, according to ranch director Candace Gulley.
The ranch was established for girls to grow up in a stable environment and not repeat acts they watched first hand from their families such as domestic violence or drug use, according to Gulley. All of the girls come from unfortunate home situations.
“We provide 24-hour care,” Gulley said. “This is a long-term facility.”
Girls stay from six months to several years depending on their needs and what type of situations they’re coming from. The home serves girls in kindergarten through 12th grade and has a college program for girls to stay for two years.
“My favorite thing is it’s all about family here,” Gulley said. “It’s all about building up and building a place for these girls to feel like they can (grow) their roots from here.”
As a Lake Martin Area United Way agency, it works with the organization’s other agencies such as the Tri-County Children’s Advocacy Center, Rape Counselors of East Alabama and Food Bank of East Alabama to provide for the girls.
United Way funds the girls ranch’s supplement food budget and property and vehicle maintenance. The funds help pay to transport the girls to therapy and doctor appointments, according to Gulley.
“The United Way funding is vital to us being able to maintain the care of our kids,” Gulley said. “It’s pretty important because we’ve learned to incorporate that into our budget.”
The ranch runs on donations and a $12 gift pays for transporting three girls to appointments for a week, Gulley said.
“When we receive grants like (United Way), it really helps keep us funded throughout the whole year,” Gulley said.
For more information on the girls ranch, visit boysandgirlsranches.org/tallapoosa.html.