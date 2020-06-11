The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles denied parole for another Tallapoosa County man.
Last week the parole board said Jeremy Todd Brodka, 37, must remain in prison.
Brodka is serving 20 years for multiple burglary and theft charges from Tallapoosa County and Athens, according to court records. Those records indicate Brodka has lived in Kellyton and Equality.
Brodka was sentenced to 20 years in 2002 for his crimes. He was to serve three years. He was released from prison in 2005 and the remainder was suspended to allow for payment of restitution. His probation was revoked in 2011 and an additional charge of third degree escape was added.
As of last week, Brodka has served 11 years and 10 months of his sentence.