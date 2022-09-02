As families celebrate Labor Day this weekend, over 70 children in Tallapoosa County will spend this holiday without a permanent home.
The Tallapoosa County Department Human Resources is encouraging area residents to open their hearts and homes to vulnerable children as the agency grapples with a shortage of foster parents.
For those interested but that may have questions or fear they lack proper training, DHR director Brenda Floyd is here to help. The 30-year veteran with the agency will host an introductory foster parent course beginning Monday, September 12.
“We need homes to open up to help us care for these kids. It's traumatic to remove a child from their home. We want to keep these children in our community,” she said. “They deserve to have a happy childhood, like every other child, and deserve love and support and that's what we try to do.”
Floyd noted that foster home shortages force the agency to relocate area children outside Tallapoosa County, severing them from their homes and family roots. Floyd is on a mission to keep communities together, and hopes the class will inform the public about the program’s local benefits.
“I'm truly fortunate and blessed to work in this county for nearly 30 years, and I know a lot of people in this county care about these children. I just don't know what we would do without them because they play a vital role,” Floyd said.
Fostering a child takes many forms and ranges from just a few days to permanent adoption.
The agency is currently searching for both short and long-term foster families. Floyd explained that everyone from educators to business professionals and even singles in their twenties have served as foster parents for the agency.
“You can be single and be a foster parent. You can be male or female. It doesn't have to be a traditional family, and you don't have to be married,” Floyd said. “We would love to have anybody that is interested.”
Anyone can participate in the classes as long as they are 19 years of age. Housing can also vary for foster parenting as long as the facility is a safe environment for children and meets the Alabama Minimum Standards for Foster Family Homes.
“It doesn't have to be your own home. If you're renting or you live in an apartment, or a mobile home, as long as it's a safe home it doesn't matter whether you're renting,” she said.
Floyd and her DHR staff will lead the 10-week course, titled ‘Trauma Informed Care’ as many foster care children have faced trauma in the forms of abuse or neglect.
“Foster parents understand that sometimes our children have been exposed to very traumatic events, and some of them may be victims of abuse so it does take dedication, love and support,” she said.
Many foster parents have established connections with the children in care, with some permanently adopting the children into their families.
“We have had quite a few foster parents who have maintained relationships with children as they have gotten older,” she said. “They build relationships with these kids, and these kids get attached to them.”