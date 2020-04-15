A Tallapoosa County deputy has been at home for more than a week after showing flu-like symptoms and ultimately testing positive for COVID-19.
Tallapoosa County sheriff Jimmy Abbett confirmed one of his deputies was being treated for the coronavirus.
“He was tested last week,” Abbett said. “He had symptomatic symptoms Tuesday and got the test results Friday.”
Abbett said the deputy is at home and is expected to fully recover.
“He is in quarantine for 14 days,” Abbett said. “This Friday will be seven days since the positive test and then he has another seven days.”
Abbett said his department was already following extra precautions prior to the deputy testing positive, not only to protect the sheriff department staff but inmates in the Tallapoosa County Jail.
“We have had precautionary measures in place for a few weeks,” Abbett said. “We have precautionary measures for outside the jail and inside the jail. We also have given instructions to our deputies on precautionary protocols when they answer calls such as the questions to ask, wearing masks and the sanitation part of it.”
The Alexander City Police Department has been using extra measures to protect its officers as well. Chief Jay Turner said his department is taking extra measures both inside and outside the department.
“Our building is under constant sterilization,” Turner said. “We are spraying and wiping everything down constantly.”
While the department is closed, the few visitors it gets are screened before they are allowed entry into the building. Turner said officers are being monitored several times a day to see if they are exhibiting any flu-like symptoms.
“Everyone gets their temperature taken in the morning and evening,” Turner said.
Even traffic stops and response to calls are being treated different than just a few weeks ago.
“We are treating everyone we come into contact with as a positive case of the coronavirus,” Turner said. “We are wearing masks and gloves when we come into contact with the public.”
Turner said where possible his department is taking reports over the phone to limit contact between people.
Tallapoosa County has two courthouses closed to the public. County administrator Blake Beck said precautionary measures are being taken with just the employees working in the county facilities.
“In both Dadeville and Alexander City, temperatures of employees are being checked when they come to work,” Beck said. “We are also maintaining social distancing; everyone is at least 6 feet apart.”
The courthouses are closed to the public, certain real estate professionals are allowed into the courthouse on a limited basis to help close real estate deals.
“They are just in here for title search and recording for things that are time sensitive,” Beck said. “Our people have no contact with the public for the time being.”