A Tallapoosa County deputy sheriff is not hurt following a Saturday evening accident on Highway 22 at the Hillabee Creek bridge.
Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said no one was injured in the accident.
The patrol car was hit in the front left corner and the tire, suspension and bumper were torn from the car when it was struck by a SUV. The SUV came to a stop off the roadway down in a ditch. Airbags could be seen deployed in the SUV.
ALEA State Troopers are investigating the accident. The Alexander City police and fire departments responded as well.