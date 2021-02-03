Tallapoosa County COVID-19 deaths rose by 10% in less than two weeks from 101 to 112 confirmed deaths, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
In total, combined confirmed and probable deaths stand at 122 for the county.
New daily COVID-19 cases have also held steady for Tallapoosa County in the past two weeks despite a statewide decline. The county has averaged 23 new cases per day in the last 12 days since the 450-case data dump on Jan. 21, about the same number of new cases daily from before the data dump.
Statewide, Alabama is down to 2,433 new cases daily across a seven-day average, down from about 4,200 new cases daily in early January, according to ADPH data.
To date, 465,056 Alabamians have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, including 365,818 confirmed and 99,238 probable. Statewide, 8,203 have died of COVID-19, including 6,529 confirmed and 1,674 probable.
Over 240,000 are presumed recovered.