The Tallapoosa County courthouses will reopen Monday after being closed to the public for nearly two months due to COVID-19.
Residents needing to renew automobile tags and conduct other business with Tallapoosa County can do so in person starting next week at the courthouses but there will be restrictions.
“We will have a limit on the number of the public that can be in halls of the courthouse,” Tallapoosa County administrator Blake Beck said. “There will be certain offices where there will be no line allowed in the building. For those, one person will be allowed in the office. Those are offices such as the building inspector and pardons and parole.”
Beck said the plan will evolve over the next week but is intended to allow the public to conduct business in person while practicing social distancing.
Bullet points of the plan were approved by the Tallapoosa County Commission on Monday at its meeting. The commission gave Beck the ability to work with the courts to come up with a plan for all.
The commission approved a $35,000 amendment to the budget to allow Morris Engineering to design a plan and engineering drawings to renovate the Tallapoosa County Courthouse’s water system. Beck said the courthouse is plagued with water issues throughout the building from bathrooms to water coolers. The engineering firm will devise a plan to keep the bathrooms operational on the main floor while correcting issues through the building. Morris Engineering puts estimates on the project at between $400,000 and $500,000. Beck said work should start mid- to late-summer.
Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency director Jason Moran thanked everyone who supported the county during the last few months as it related to response to COVID-19 and storm recovery.
The commission entered a 49-minute executive session to discuss economic development with Denise Walls of the Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance. The commission took no action after it returned to regular session.
Commissioner George Carleton was absent from the meeting.
In other action the commission:
• Authorized the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department to apply for $58,008 from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplement Funding Program. “It is to get items for future pandemic issues,” Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said. “It requires no matching funds.”
• Authorized an agreement to allow grant funding for the Walnut Hill Water Authority to expand its water system around Barron’s Bridge. The water authority will supply the matching funds
• Approved a $13,000 budget amendment for repairs to a security system at the Alexander City Courthouse Annex. “We had some issues with regard to the electronic locks,” Beck said. He said three quotes were obtained and Furlong Security was the lowest cost
• Approved a proclamation recognizing April as Fair Housing Month. It’s an annual proclamation allowing for the application of grants of federal funding for projects such as the Barron’s Bridge water expansion project
• Approved a contract with Global Tel Link (GTL) to provide telephone services for Tallapoosa County inmates. Abbett said the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department received responses from several vendors and GTL provided the most funds back to the county
• Approved bids related to storm damage and Rebuild Alabama projects
• Approved warrants and purchase orders
• Approved a proclamation declaring April as Child Abuse Prevention Month
• Approved a final plat The Point at Lake Martin
• Approved a letter of concurrence for the ACTS program to allow a transportation company to bring passengers into Tallapoosa County from neighboring counties
• Approved Family and Medical Leave Act for a county employee
• Was reminded the courthouses will be closed Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day and Monday, June 1, in observance of Jefferson Davis’ birthday
The next meeting of the Tallapoosa County Commission is at 9 a.m. Monday, June 8.