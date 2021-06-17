Following the Juneteenth holiday designations Thursday by federal and state governments, Friday will be declared a holiday by Tallapoosa County and the courthouses of Tallapoosa County will be closed.
Tallapoosa County administrator Blake Beck made the announcement Thursday afternoon.
“The county commission will be observing the holiday declared by the governor Friday for Juneteenth,” Beck said. “We will post notices at the courthouse.”
President Joe Biden signed federal legislation Thursday making Juneteenth a federal holiday. It is the first federal holiday created by Congress since 1983 when Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created.
Gov. Kay Ivey issued a proclamation Thursday after Biden signed the federal bill that Juneteenth will be observed Friday at a state level as well. Ivey’s proclamation closes state offices except in areas where it is essential to maintain personnel.
Ivey hopes state legislators will pass a bill to set Juneteenth as a regular state holiday as Alabama recognizes federal holidays.