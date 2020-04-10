As the COVID-19 crisis continues, Alexander City and other municipalities in Tallapoosa County could start holding more meetings in the cloud.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency as COVID-19 struck Alabama last month. In her orders, she allowed for meetings and votes to be allowed remotely.
“I find that the government response to COVID-19 requires a careful balance between concerns for public health and safety, including the effectiveness of COVID-19 mitigation strategies, for the continued operations of governmental body and for the right of the public to the open conduct of government,” Ivey said in the order. “To that end, notwithstanding any provision of the Open Meetings Act, members of a governmental body may participate in a meeting and establish a quorum, deliberate and take action by means of telephone conference, video conference or other similar communications equipment.”
Ivey did set limitations on what could be decided during these meetings held from afar.
“Any deliberation conducted, or action taken, during the meeting is limited to matters within the governmental body’s statutory authority that is necessary to respond to COVID-19 or necessary to perform essential minimum functions of the governmental body and the communications equipment allows all persons participating in the meeting to hear one another at the same time,” the order reads.
The April 6 meeting of the Alexander City City Council was held with three councilmembers and Mayor Tommy Spraggins in attendance while three called in via telephone.
Alexander City city clerk Amanda Thomas said a decision has yet to be made about the April 20 meeting.
Councilmember Scott Hardy wanted virtual meetings in the coronavirus crisis to promote what the city is preaching about social distancing.
“I’ve made the decision to call in,” Hardy said before Monday’s meeting. “We have to set the example for the community that we are leading.”
All public buildings in Alexander City are closed and drop boxes are being utilized for payments of utilities.
Other towns in Tallapoosa County have held meetings in person and haven’t looked at using technology to conduct meetings yet.
“We haven’t gotten that far yet,” New Site Mayor Phil Blasingame said. “At our meeting Monday, we practiced social distancing and left the police out of the meeting to make sure we were under 10.”
Blasingame said town officials went so far as to measure out seats at town hall to ensure at least 6 feet was between everyone.
“In some cases, it was more like 8 feet,” Blasingame said.
Blasingame said town hall, the senior center and parks are closed to the public. He encouraged everyone to use the two drop boxes in town to take care of utility payments but the lobby is still open.
“We are just letting one person in at a time,” Blasingame said. “No others can be in the lobby because of the size of it. The employees are separated from the public by a glass window.”
Dadeville City Hall is closed to the public and payments can be handled through the drive-thru and a drop box. Mayor Wayne Smith said the town has held two meetings in person not using technology and will hold another meeting Tuesday.
“We are practicing social distancing,” Smith said. “We are spreading out in the lobby making sure to abide by the 6-feet rule.”
Smith said town officials do plan to video Tuesday’s meeting for public consumption.
“We are going to try and livestream it or put it on Facebook,” Smith said. “We haven’t considered anything about taking it virtual yet.”
Jacksons Gap still has plans to hold its meetings like normal.
“Right now there is no discussion to move meetings virtual,” town clerk Kathleen Thomas said.
The Tallapoosa County courthouses are closed to the public and have set up ways to take payments. The Tallapoosa County Commission normally meets in Dadeville on the second Monday of the month, It has postponed April’s meeting until May.