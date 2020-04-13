Screen Shot 2020-04-13 at 10.19.29 AM.png

With an increase of one confirmed cases overnight, Tallapoosa County now has 100 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

As of 10:15 a.m. Monday, the statewide number had reached 3,616 with Tallapoosa County joining nine other counties — Jefferson (597), Mobile (551), Lee (241), Shelby (219), Chambers (202), Madison (187), Montgomery (120), Tuscaloosa (120) and Marshall (100) — with 100 cases or more.

There have been 154 tests in Tallapoosa County, as reported by the ADPH, and there are now five reported deaths — an increase of one since Sunday night’s report. There have been two in Tallapoosa County that have been confirmed to have died from COVID-19.

As of last week, the ADPH has been reporting two categories for death numbers with one being reported deaths and one being confirmed deaths due to COVID-19. To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease, the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff. Once review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will also appear in "Deaths From This Illness." Reported death totals are cumulative and will never decrease.

In other local counties, Elmore County now has 34 confirmed cases — an increase of one since Sunday night — and Coosa County still has 18. There are no reported deaths in either Elmore or Coosa counties.

The ADPH lists a total of 96 deaths, including 62 who have been confirmed to have died from the illness. The ADPH’s website now includes information on death characteristics and it says 69.4% of those who have died from the illness in Alabama have been 65 years or older. Males make up 62.9% of deaths; 53.2% of those who have died were black and 40.3% were white. The vast majority — 87.1% — have been non-Hispanic/Latino.

It has also added a confirmed rate per 100,000 persons map for each county. In Tallapoosa County, the confirmed rate is 158.5 per 100,000 persons; it is 112.5 in Coosa County and 88.7 in Elmore County.

In the case characteristics information, the Alabama Department of Public Health now lists 457 has been hospitalized due to the coronavirus since March 13 with 189 in ICU and 119 on a ventilator. These are cumulative statistics rather than current. It also lists 551 healthcare workers, 154 long-term care employees and 153 long-term care residents to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

See all counties and their in-depth information according to ADPH as of 10:15 a.m. Monday below:

Autauga County:

19 confirmed cases

158 total tests

1 reported deaths

1 died from illness

Baldwin County:

71 confirmed cases

789 total tests

1 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Barbour County:

10 confirmed cases

56 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Bibb County:

16 confirmed cases

149 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Blount County:

14 confirmed cases

106 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Bullock County:

4 confirmed cases

23 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Butler County:

7 confirmed cases

56 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Calhoun County:

61 confirmed cases

237 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Chambers County:

202 confirmed cases

267 total tests

8 reported deaths

8 died from illness

Cherokee County:

9 confirmed cases

65 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Chilton County:

30 confirmed cases

149 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Choctaw County:

10 confirmed cases

35 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Clarke County:

19 confirmed cases

121 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Clay County:

14 confirmed cases

66 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Cleburne County:

12 confirmed cases

30 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Coffee County:

32 confirmed cases

107 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Colbert County:

9 confirmed cases

239 total tests

1 reported deaths

1 died from illness

Conecuh County:

5 confirmed cases

45 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Coosa County:

18 confirmed cases

29 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Covington County:

13 confirmed cases

94 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Crenshaw County:

3 confirmed cases

79 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Cullman County:

39 confirmed cases

222 total tests

1 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Dale County:

10 confirmed cases

101 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Dallas County:

14 confirmed cases

109 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

DeKalb County:

27 confirmed cases

207 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Elmore County:

34 confirmed cases

409 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Escambia County:

8 confirmed cases

136 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Etowah County:

77 confirmed cases

404 total tests

7 reported deaths

6 died from illness

Fayette County:

4 confirmed cases

101 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Franklin County:

10 confirmed cases

144 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Geneva County:

1 confirmed cases

49 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Greene County:

17 confirmed cases

44 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Hale County:

15 confirmed cases

81 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Henry County:

11 confirmed cases

55 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Houston County:

46 confirmed cases

287 total tests

1 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Jackson County:

25 confirmed cases

154 total tests

2 reported deaths

2 died from illness

Jefferson County:

597 confirmed cases

4,422 total tests

15 reported deaths

8 died from illness

Lamar County:

8 confirmed cases

61 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Lauderdale County:

21 confirmed cases

441 total tests

4 reported deaths

1 died from illness

Lawrence County:

8 confirmed cases

137 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Lee County:

241 confirmed cases

628 total tests

8 reported deaths

6 died from illness

Limestone County:

37 confirmed cases

485 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Lowndes County:

14 confirmed cases

48 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Macon County:

14 confirmed cases

44 total tests

1 reported deaths

1 died from illness

Madison County:

187 confirmed cases

1,084 total tests

3 reported deaths

3 died from illness

Marengo County:

21 confirmed cases

143 total tests

1 reported deaths

1 died from illness

Marion County:

53 confirmed cases

159 total tests

4 reported deaths

3 died from illness

Marshall County:

100 confirmed cases

365 total tests

2 reported deaths

1 died from illness

Mobile County:

457 confirmed cases

1,631 total tests

16 reported deaths

9 died from illness

Monroe County:

6 confirmed cases

70 total tests

1 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Montgomery County:

120 confirmed cases

692 total tests

4 reported deaths

1 died from illness

Morgan County:

41 confirmed cases

345 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Perry County:

6 confirmed cases

47 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Pickens County:

22 confirmed cases

107 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Pike County:

20 confirmed cases

187 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Randolph County:

38 confirmed cases

57 total tests

4 reported deaths

2 died from illness

Russell County:

24 confirmed cases

101 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Shelby County:

219 confirmed cases

1,095 total tests

5 reported deaths

5 died from illness

St. Clair County:

42 confirmed cases

281 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Sumter County:

21 confirmed cases

49 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Talladega County:

34 confirmed cases

289 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Tallapoosa County:

100 confirmed cases

154 total tests

5 reported deaths

2 died from illness

Tuscaloosa County:

120 confirmed cases

1,609 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Walker County:

83 confirmed cases

278 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Washington County:

12 confirmed cases

42 total tests

1 reported deaths

1 died from illness

Wilcox County:

30 confirmed cases

72 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Winston County:

4 confirmed cases

79 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Tags