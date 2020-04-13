With an increase of one confirmed cases overnight, Tallapoosa County now has 100 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
As of 10:15 a.m. Monday, the statewide number had reached 3,616 with Tallapoosa County joining nine other counties — Jefferson (597), Mobile (551), Lee (241), Shelby (219), Chambers (202), Madison (187), Montgomery (120), Tuscaloosa (120) and Marshall (100) — with 100 cases or more.
There have been 154 tests in Tallapoosa County, as reported by the ADPH, and there are now five reported deaths — an increase of one since Sunday night’s report. There have been two in Tallapoosa County that have been confirmed to have died from COVID-19.
As of last week, the ADPH has been reporting two categories for death numbers with one being reported deaths and one being confirmed deaths due to COVID-19. To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease, the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff. Once review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will also appear in "Deaths From This Illness." Reported death totals are cumulative and will never decrease.
In other local counties, Elmore County now has 34 confirmed cases — an increase of one since Sunday night — and Coosa County still has 18. There are no reported deaths in either Elmore or Coosa counties.
The ADPH lists a total of 96 deaths, including 62 who have been confirmed to have died from the illness. The ADPH’s website now includes information on death characteristics and it says 69.4% of those who have died from the illness in Alabama have been 65 years or older. Males make up 62.9% of deaths; 53.2% of those who have died were black and 40.3% were white. The vast majority — 87.1% — have been non-Hispanic/Latino.
It has also added a confirmed rate per 100,000 persons map for each county. In Tallapoosa County, the confirmed rate is 158.5 per 100,000 persons; it is 112.5 in Coosa County and 88.7 in Elmore County.
In the case characteristics information, the Alabama Department of Public Health now lists 457 has been hospitalized due to the coronavirus since March 13 with 189 in ICU and 119 on a ventilator. These are cumulative statistics rather than current. It also lists 551 healthcare workers, 154 long-term care employees and 153 long-term care residents to have tested positive for the coronavirus.
See all counties and their in-depth information according to ADPH as of 10:15 a.m. Monday below:
Autauga County:
19 confirmed cases
158 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Baldwin County:
71 confirmed cases
789 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Barbour County:
10 confirmed cases
56 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Bibb County:
16 confirmed cases
149 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Blount County:
14 confirmed cases
106 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Bullock County:
4 confirmed cases
23 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Butler County:
7 confirmed cases
56 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Calhoun County:
61 confirmed cases
237 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Chambers County:
202 confirmed cases
267 total tests
8 reported deaths
8 died from illness
Cherokee County:
9 confirmed cases
65 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Chilton County:
30 confirmed cases
149 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Choctaw County:
10 confirmed cases
35 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Clarke County:
19 confirmed cases
121 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Clay County:
14 confirmed cases
66 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Cleburne County:
12 confirmed cases
30 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Coffee County:
32 confirmed cases
107 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Colbert County:
9 confirmed cases
239 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Conecuh County:
5 confirmed cases
45 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Coosa County:
18 confirmed cases
29 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Covington County:
13 confirmed cases
94 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Crenshaw County:
3 confirmed cases
79 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Cullman County:
39 confirmed cases
222 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Dale County:
10 confirmed cases
101 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Dallas County:
14 confirmed cases
109 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
DeKalb County:
27 confirmed cases
207 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Elmore County:
34 confirmed cases
409 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Escambia County:
8 confirmed cases
136 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Etowah County:
77 confirmed cases
404 total tests
7 reported deaths
6 died from illness
Fayette County:
4 confirmed cases
101 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Franklin County:
10 confirmed cases
144 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Geneva County:
1 confirmed cases
49 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Greene County:
17 confirmed cases
44 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Hale County:
15 confirmed cases
81 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Henry County:
11 confirmed cases
55 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Houston County:
46 confirmed cases
287 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Jackson County:
25 confirmed cases
154 total tests
2 reported deaths
2 died from illness
Jefferson County:
597 confirmed cases
4,422 total tests
15 reported deaths
8 died from illness
Lamar County:
8 confirmed cases
61 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Lauderdale County:
21 confirmed cases
441 total tests
4 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Lawrence County:
8 confirmed cases
137 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Lee County:
241 confirmed cases
628 total tests
8 reported deaths
6 died from illness
Limestone County:
37 confirmed cases
485 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Lowndes County:
14 confirmed cases
48 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Macon County:
14 confirmed cases
44 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Madison County:
187 confirmed cases
1,084 total tests
3 reported deaths
3 died from illness
Marengo County:
21 confirmed cases
143 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Marion County:
53 confirmed cases
159 total tests
4 reported deaths
3 died from illness
Marshall County:
100 confirmed cases
365 total tests
2 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Mobile County:
457 confirmed cases
1,631 total tests
16 reported deaths
9 died from illness
Monroe County:
6 confirmed cases
70 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Montgomery County:
120 confirmed cases
692 total tests
4 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Morgan County:
41 confirmed cases
345 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Perry County:
6 confirmed cases
47 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Pickens County:
22 confirmed cases
107 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Pike County:
20 confirmed cases
187 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Randolph County:
38 confirmed cases
57 total tests
4 reported deaths
2 died from illness
Russell County:
24 confirmed cases
101 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Shelby County:
219 confirmed cases
1,095 total tests
5 reported deaths
5 died from illness
St. Clair County:
42 confirmed cases
281 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Sumter County:
21 confirmed cases
49 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Talladega County:
34 confirmed cases
289 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Tallapoosa County:
100 confirmed cases
154 total tests
5 reported deaths
2 died from illness
Tuscaloosa County:
120 confirmed cases
1,609 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Walker County:
83 confirmed cases
278 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Washington County:
12 confirmed cases
42 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Wilcox County:
30 confirmed cases
72 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Winston County:
4 confirmed cases
79 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness