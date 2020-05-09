The Tallapoosa County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Monday in the Tallapoosa Courthouse that is currently closed to the public.
Just because the courthouse is closed does not mean the meeting is closed to the public.
“The commission will be meeting upstairs in the large courtroom so we can spread out,” Tallapoosa County administrator Blake Beck said. “The courthouse will still be closed to the public, but we will allow the public into the meeting to the extent we can while practicing social distancing.”
Beck said how to reopen the courthouses to the public will be discussed at the meeting.