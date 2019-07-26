Tallapoosa County expects to receive an additional $531,000 in Rebuild Alabama funds in 2020 and county engineer David Moore said he advocates spending it on repaving and preservation while waiting to repair and replace bridges another year.
Moore said he will present his list of projects for consideration by the Tallapoosa County Commission at its Aug. 12 meeting.
“I am recommending we do a lot of pavement preservation and maintenance and stretch the money as far as we can,” Moore said. “Since this is an ongoing fund, the projects can be done over time and we can improve the roads as we go. There will be no bridges in the first wave. It will be a few years before we start bridge replacement.”
The Rebuild Alabama program is earmarked strictly for road and bridge projects and draws its funds from the gas tax increase passed earlier this year by the legislature.
The gas tax will increase 6 cents a gallon beginning Sept. 1 and gradually go up to 10 cents a gallon in the third year.
Moore said Tallapoosa County will receive $531,000 in Rebuild Alabama funds in 2020, increasing to $700,000 in 2021 and $900,000 in 2022, according to an estimate from the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA) three weeks ago.
Tallapoosa County is responsible for 1,058 miles of roads and 123 bridges and while it needs far more money to fully maintain its network of roads and bridges like most counties in the state, Moore is grateful to be getting the extra $531,000.
“It’ll make a lot of difference for Tallapoosa County,” Moore said.
But an ACCA study based on data collected by the engineering departments in all 67 counties said Tallapoosa County needs $9.076 million yearly to put road resurfacing on a 15-year cycle and bridge replacement on a 50-year cycle.
Tallapoosa County budgeted $750,000 on roads and bridges in 2019 and the extra $531,000 will increase that to $1.28 million in 2020. The department’s total budget was $2.6 million in 2019.
The ACCA study calculated it costs $165,000 to resurface 1 mile of county road and $605,000 to replace one county bridge.
Of Tallapoosa County’s 82 bridges, 63 are at least 50 years old; 735 of its 957 miles of roads are paved, the ACCA study showed.
“We grade our roads based on the surface condition and average daily traffic,” Moore said. “We do the worst first. We still have some we’re trying to iron through. We have to establish if there will be price increases in materials.”
Commission chairman T.C. Coley said the county commission looks at road repairs objectively and countywide and does not distribute money to each district.
“We try to take politics out of the process as much as we can and allow our engineer to look at the right combination of using taxpayer money and the condition of the roads,” Coley said.
One example of how Tallapoosa County may use Rebuild Alabama money in the first year is the mile of Washington Street between U.S. Highway 280 and the Alexander City city limits which includes an aging railroad bridge.
That mile of Washington Street is a candidate for repaving in the 2020 cycle but Moore said the railroad bridge, which is 88 years old, won’t be repaired or replaced anytime soon. The bridge has exposed rebar and part of a concrete guardrail is dangling over the side. It is rated to carry 17 to 41 tons, depending on the type of truck going over it, but is not rated for use by school buses.
Moore said it is the county’s top priority for bridge replacement on a paved road when funds are available.
“We’ve applied several times for funds and grants to replace that structure,” Moore said. “It would cost at least $2 million to replace it. It is inspected a maximum of every 12 months.”
Coley said he trusts Moore’s judgment on waiting to repair and replace bridges.
“I know historically our engineering department is diligent about inspections and if there were bridges (Moore) was concerned about he’d bring it to the attention of the commissioners,” Coley said.
Coley said Rebuild Alabama money will gradually help Tallapoosa County get its road and bridge problems under control.
“Considering how expensive it is to pave a mile of road, this allows us to get a few extra paved miles,” he said. “It moves our road repair schedule up a few years as opposed to not having the money. To get additional revenue, given the high price of materials and the loss of (gas tax) revenue due to people using more fuel-efficient cars, it helps us.”
Moore said Tallapoosa County’s most glaring infrastructure problems are bridges on its 222 miles of unpaved roads.
“The bridges on unpaved roads are in fair condition,” he said. “Most need replacing. The county commission has done a good job with bridges on paved roads where school buses cross and preventive maintenance on paved roads.”
Each county and municipality in the state is required to have its plan to use Rebuild Alabama funds approved by Aug. 31.
According to rebuildalabama.com, the state has more than 213,000 miles of public roads and 73% of those are in rural areas. The recommended resurfacing period is 15 years for a county road but county governments have been operating on a 56-year resurfacing schedule.