The Dadeville Beautification Board thanked the Tallapoosa County Commission Monday for its donation to help decorate the courthouse square for Christmas.
The $5,000 in funds the commission gave the board last year were combined with funds from the City of Dadeville used to purchase Christmas decorations around the square including a large lighted tree. The beautification board’s Mickey Forbus presented each of the commissioners with a certificate of appreciation.
“We just want to express our appreciation for the donation to the Christmas tree project,” Forbus said. “We had a tremendous amount of response.”
Commission chair John McKelvey said he was pleased with the tree lighting ceremony and saw the value in the tree and other decorations. Forbus asked the commission to be open minded about future endeavors.
“We will be hitting y’all up for more money later,” Forbus said.
The commission tabled approving an economic development agreement with Russell Lands. County Administrator Blake Beck said some issues need to be addressed.
“There is a legal advertisement and certain language needed in the resolution,” Beck said. “The resolution also needs wording capping the amount of work the commission will do.”
Beck said all the work could be done and resolution ready for the commission’s March meeting.
The commission approved a plat for the Village Farms subdivision pending approval by The Harbor.
“All lots border Harbor Boulevard,” county engineer David Moore said. “It is a private road. I think The Harbor needs to be involved too.”
Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Jason Moran informed the commission that a hazard mitigation plan, a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) requirement every 5 years, had been submitted through the Lee-Russell Council of Governments.
“That is a multi-county entity,” Moran said. “The plan is also just for Tallapoosa County as well.”
Beck saidthe county was trying to find a solution for payroll of county employees as the current software company would not be able to provide support beyond June. The commission also approved warrants and purchase orders, minutes from the Jan. 11 meeting and an indigent burial. Sandra Carlise was reappointed to the Walnut Hill Water Authority.
Tallapoosa County courthouses will be closed Monday, Feb. 15 in observance of President’s Day.
The next meeting of the Tallapoosa County Commission will be at 9 a.m. Monday, March 8.