The parking spaces around the Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville are full and business owners want the Tallapoosa County Commission to do something about it.
Several business owners and members of the Lake Martin Dadeville Area Chamber of Commerce attended Monday’s commission meeting to let their displeasure of occupied parking spaces during the workday be known. Chamber member Rhonda Gaskins said several of the business owners on the square have tried to address the problem to no avail.
“We are requesting that you instruct the employees not to park around the square during normal business hours on business and utilize two parking lots at the church and new lot,” Gaskins said. “We are at a loss as to how to correct the problem on our own and that is why we are here today.”
Some downtown business owners have erected limited time parking signs in front of their storefronts but Gaskin and others said it hasn’t corrected the problem.
“Even with the businesses providing limited hour parking signs, there are still a lot of courthouse employees parking all day in front of their storefronts,” Gaskins said. “They are seen arriving before 8 a.m. and departing at 5 p.m. Most businesses are struggling enough to remain open during these trying times. When it’s not easy to find a parking place, people won’t stop and patronize the shops on the square.”
The commission constructed a new parking lot on the southeast corner of the square last year. Tallapoosa County Revenue Commissioner Eva Middlebrooks said employees of her office were using the lot until winter came.
“It was very dark over there,” Middlebrooks said. “One of their main concerns was walking over there in the dark.”
Tallapoosa County administrator Blake Beck said Alabama Power is working to install lighting on utility poles at the new parking lot.
The parking issue has come up before. County commissions across the state have been reluctant to institute requirements on citizens such as speed limits and parking restrictions inside city limits as it steps into the decisions made by city councils.
Around the Dadeville courthouse, the parking is part of the public right of way and not owned by the county. Previous discussions of the Dadeville City Council surrounded a lack of manpower of the Dadeville Police Department to enforce parking restrictions on the square. Any such restrictions would need to be put in place by a city ordinance to allow the police department to issue parking citations.
Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month
Commissioners adopted a resolution proclaiming April as Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month. Tallapoosa County Department of Human Resources (DHR) director Brenda Floyd gave the commission some statistics related to DHR and the Tri-County Child Advocacy Center’s involvement in child abuse and neglect cases.
Floyd told the commission Tallapoosa County DHR reviewed more than 250 cases of alleged abuse or neglect within Tallapoosa County in 2021 affecting 375 children. Floyd said Tri-County Child Advocacy Center conducted 112 forensic interviews of children and conducted 14 pediatric sexual assault examines. The center also provided 1,246 counseling sessions to Tallapoosa County children.
Budget amendment
The commission approved an amendment to the current budget for both revenue and expenditure of the RRR gas tax. County engineer David Moore projects were going to cost $900,000 more than budgeted and revenues would be up $600,000 leaving the county to come up with $300,000 for planned projects.
The commission briefly heard from Central Alabama Community College Dean of Workforce Development about programs at the school.
In other action the Tallapoosa County Commission:
• Approved minutes of the March 14 meeting.
• Approved warrants and purchase orders.
• Approved a proclamation declaring April as fair housing month.
• Reminded the courthouse will be closed April 25 in observance of Confederate Memorial Day.
Commissioner Steve Robinson was absent from the meeting due to injuries from an accident.
The next meeting of the Tallapoosa County Commission is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, May 9.