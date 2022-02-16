The Tallapoosa County Commission now has a little more freedom in how it can spend nearly $8 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) from the federal government.
Tallapoosa County administrator Blake Beck said the new guidance means a little more freedom in how the county can use the funds.
“The guidance allowed for revenue recovery, but originally we were not going to benefit [there],” Beck said. “We did not show a loss under that guidance at the time. Fast forward to the current guidance, any entity can transfer up to $10 million to the general fund.”
The commission approved the measure but there is still paperwork to be done to satisfy the federal government on the spending.
“There are still some restrictions – you wouldn’t necessarily have the same freedom,” Beck said. “It really lifts the restrictions of the initial guidance.”
The county has already committed some of the funds to help with water projects in the New Site area extending waterlines to residences previously only serviced by wells.
Sales tax update
Superintendents of education gave commissioners updates on the most recent one-cent sales tax enacted by the commission almost three years ago for education capital improvements.
Tallapoosa County superintendent Ray Porter said the monies were used to fund projects at all the system’s campuses including replacing a 1929 elementary school at Reeltown, completely renovating Dadeville Elementary School and providing a new auditorium and new entrance to the Horseshoe Bend School. Porter said more projects were planned including HVAC replacements and additions.
Alexander City superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford told the commission the tax allowed for renovations at Jim Pearson and the long awaited new high school was still in the planning process.
Lankford said for the new high school to get adequately funded the commission would need to extend the tax for at least another 28 months.
Both superintendents said projects were coming in above projections due to supply chain issues and inflation.
The commission entered into an executive session to discuss the good name and character of an individual. It returned to a regular session after 40 minutes, taking no action.
In other action the Tallapoosa County Commission:
• Approved minutes of the Jan. 10 meeting.
• Approved warrants and purchase orders.
• Approved a final plat for North Blue Creek Subdivision, Plat No. 6
• Approved seeking bids for patrol cars for the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department.
• Approved seeking bids for defibrillators for the patrol vehicles of the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department to be paid for with a grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
• Authorized the chairman of the commission to execute an agreement with the engineering firm GMC to begin the design phase of replacing the roof of the Tallapoosa County Courthouse Annex in Alexander City.
• Was reminded the courthouses of Tallapoosa County would be closed Monday, Feb. 21 in observance of Presidents Day.
The next meeting of the Tallapoosa County Commission is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, March 14.