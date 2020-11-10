Tensions are still high with the Tallapoosa County Commission over its financial transparency.
Two weeks ago the commission was questioned by Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Joe Windle for a lack of transparency on where monies from the simplified sellers use tax went. Despite messages of thanks from members of the Tallapoosa County Board of Education and superintendent-elect Raymond Porter, commissioners still expressed their displeasure at Monday’s commission meeting, mainly over how county school representatives sold one capital plan to get the commission to levy a 1-cent sales for education, but are following another.
“The plan presented to us basically financed the capital projects,’ commission chair John McKelvey said. “We had to sell the idea to our constituents. That capital plan has not come to be, mainly on the gym in Dadeville.”
McKelvey wasn’t the only commissioner displeased with how funds from the 1-cent sales tax were being used.
“We know what we agreed to,” commissioner T.C. Coley said. “There is a glaring gap with the gym and fieldhouse in Dadeville. I think it needs to be addressed.”
Commissioners were still displeased with the lack of acknowledgement from the head of county schools of what the commission has done for the schools over the years.
Tallapoosa County Board of Education president Carla Talton spoke graciously of the commission’s support of education at the school board’s last meeting. Talton was joined by school board members Betty Carol Graham and Matilda Woodyard-Hamiltion thanking the commission too.
Talton, Woodyard-Hamiltion and Porter were the only representatives of the Tallapoosa County Board of Education at Monday’s commission meeting to try and mend the rift. Talton said the commission has come to the aid of the school board time and time again.
“In 2015, you saved us from being taken over by the state with the passage a 1-cent sales tax,” Talton told the commission. “You’ve helped us with the central office, the Dadeville track...I just mentioned a few ways as I’m most familiar with Dadeville. I know you have been just as generous helping other schools.”
Talton acknowledged and thanked the commission for the 30-year commitment of the 1-cent sales allowing for capital projects.
“Now I’m here to ask for more,” Talton said. “I’m asking you to sign the (memorandum of understanding) concerning the (simplified sellers use tax). These funds could help make it possible to fund an arts program in our schools. We have very little of an arts program.”
McKelvey said the issue was being looked into as other organizations in Tallapoosa County also receive funds from the SSUT.
Commissioner Emma Jean Thweatt expressed great displeasure in how funds from the 1-cent sales tax were being used and said she wouldn’t agree to sharing the funds currently.
“There is no way (Windle) is getting those (funds) as long as he is in office,” Thweatt said.
Porter was officially elected to the office of superintendent of Tallapoosa County Schools as a result of last week’s general election. Porter takes office in January.
Coley said the commission has appropriated nearly 50% of what it has in its budget for education in Tallapoosa County — approximately $7 million in sales tax per year and nearly another $1 million per year for schools through direct funding and in-kind services.
“I think we are making a good faith effort to help,” Coley said. “We have exceeded our expectations.”
Windle was not at the county commission meeting. Porter said he could not yet speak directly to what his suggestions would be as he hasn’t taken office.
“I think it’s important I commit to transparency on my part,” Porter said. “I understand commitments other people have made. I look forward to working with the commission. I agree with y’all. You are appreciated; you have gone above and beyond.”
The commission was pleased with the message from Porter.
“Thank you,” commissioner Steve Robinson said. “Your words are refreshing and welcomed.”
McKelvey said, “Thank you. I look forward to working with you.”
The commission made no decision on sharing SSUT funds or how it might alter its funding of county schools at Monday’s meeting.
County administrator Blake Beck informed the commission renovation work on the water system in the Tallapoosa County Courthouse will begin soon and work will last approximately five months.
Beck also sought the approval of setting the 2021 meeting schedule of the commission. It is the second Monday of each month. The only exception is October and it will be the Tuesday following the second Monday of the month due to a holiday.
The commission also approved holidays.
“These are the state holidays,” Beck said. “It has been customary to follow those.”
Christmas Eve and the day after Thanksgiving were also declared holidays as it was customary for the commission to follow other holidays set by the governor’s office.
Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency director Jason Moran said the county’s EMA department consistently works with the Alabama Department of Public Health and is working to make sure plans for a possible rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine can occur when the time comes in Tallapoosa County.
The commission entered an executive session for approximately 30 minutes to discuss an economic development opportunity with Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance executive director Chad Odom. The commission took no action when it returned to its regular meeting.
In other action the Tallapoosa County Commission:
• Approved minutes of the Oct. 13 meeting and the Oct. 30 emergency meeting
• Approved warrants and purchase orders
• Designated depositories for the county
• Approved employee leave under the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA)
• Approved an appointed to the Tallapoosa County 911 board
• Awarded a bid for a used chip spreader
• Was reminded county buildings will be closed Wednesday in observance of Veterans Day and Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 in observance of Thanksgiving
The next meeting of the Tallapoosa County Commission is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 14.
Editor’s Note: The Outlook reached out to Windle for comment but he said Tuesday morning he didn’t wish to as he hadn’t heard what was said at the meeting. The Outlook will update this story if Windle provides comments.