There are many businesses and companies in Tallapoosa County seeking employees — but not just laborers.
Now the Tallapoosa County Commission is considering a first of its kind in the state county extension agent to help address workforce development in Tallapoosa County. Alabama Cooperative Extension System Tallapoosa County Extension Coordinator Shane Harris officially requested funding from the commission for the position at its Monday meeting. Many mistakenly think of the extension service as a farming or gardening organization but its designed to help provide information to Alabama citizens and change with the times.
“Workforce development is the buzz word being talked about all across the nation and is a growing concern and opportunity in Tallapoosa County,” Harris said. “We had a grassroots meeting and our extension advisory committee met in the summer. Workforce was identified as the top need and issue in Tallapoosa county.”
Harris said he believes Tallapoosa County needs this new position to help connect all of the organizations and people working to improve Tallapoosa County.
“This position would be the very first agent type position in Alabama — it’s never been done before,” Harris said. “This need is so great and so big the opportunity now lies in Tallapoosa County that we need a full time position to address these needs, working with businesses, working with industry, working with economic development, working with all the partners to try help people to work, find the jobs and grow the businesses and prepare youth and adults the economic boom we are now facing in Tallapoosa County.”
Commissioner Steve Robinson said he sees in finding qualified employees all the time in his work and talking to other businesses and industries in the area. Robinson said the statistics about a lack of skills in workers is disturbing.
“There are approximately 42,000 people in Tallapoosa County,” Robinson said. “There are 14,000 people ages 16 to 53 that aren’t working but could. We hear it over and over that we can’t find skilled labor. I think we are standing at the threshold of a lot of opportunities in our county for economic development and I’m concerned that we don’t have the labor pool to do what needs to be done in our county.”
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Robinson said he already helps fund initiatives in Alexander City Middle School to encourage students to look at skilled labor jobs but believes this is needed to help not only students in high schools but adults too.
“I know there are initiatives through the community college and other agencies that are trying to build technical skill sets that are needed,” Robinson said. “But I also believe there is an opportunity to allow adults to retool so they can move away from jobs that aren’t the best jobs for them. If we can help adults change their skill sets they can fill some of the voids in our county.”
Harris and Robinson said there is also a lack of soft skills in many job applicants and basic lack of skills to be in many positions. Robinson said the stigma of skilled labor needs to be addressed as well.
“There is nothing wrong with a four year degree but there is a 37 percent void in open jobs and people with the skill sets to fill those,” Robinson said. “A master plumber right now can earn $250,000 per year. Most kids don’t realize don’t understand that. I just think we are at a crossroads and we need to try to do something to push this initiative forward.”
Harris said the position is not being created just to fill an office space and attend conferences to bring back information to Tallapoosa County.
“We envision this position to be an educator, a train-the-trainer type position,” Harris said. “It would be a liaison between the multiple partner organizations that are working in this area and link the groups with the schools, employees, businesses and industries out there.”