The Tallapoosa County Commission does it every year — approve what financial institutions will hold the county’s funds.
At Tuesday’s meeting county administrator Blake Beck explained why.
“This is nothing new,” Beck said. “This is something we are required by law to do every year before the first of December.”
The county’s depositories will remain the same, which are Valley Bank and PNC and have branches in Dadeville.
Tallapoosa County EMA director Jason Moran reminded everyone to sign up for Tallapoosa Alert to receive notices about weather watches and warnings with the fall weather season here. Moran said currently 15,919 people are signed up for the service.
The commission also voted to go into an executive session to discuss economic development with Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance’s Denise Walls. The session lasted 26 minutes and the commission took no action when it returned to a normal session.
In other action the commission:
• Approved an off-premises retail beer and wine license for 34 Market
• Approved warrants and purchase orders
• Approved its meeting schedule for 2020 for the commission. All of the meetings will occur on the second Monday of each month with the exception of October. It will be on the second Tuesday due to a holiday.
• Approved the holidays county employees can take off for 2020. They include those approved by the state and the day after Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve.
• Was reminded the courthouse will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29 for the Thanksgiving holiday
The next meeting of the Tallapoosa County Commission is at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9.