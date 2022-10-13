The Tallapoosa County Commission signed off on allowing the Tallapoosa County Board of Education to borrow $5 million to complete capital improvements at its Tuesday meeting.
The measure allows for a warrant with River Bank and Trust to fund capital projects across the county school system including renovations at the Dadeville High School Gymnasium and a new gym and more classrooms at Reeltown High School.
The commission has approved two separate one cent sales for education in Tallapoosa County, one in 1989 and the other in 2019. The county schools borrowed $25 million in 2019 for capital projects across the county. This $5 million warrant will result in a total of $30 million of capital improvements in the last four years.
Multiple Tallapoosa County Board of Education board members and administrators were in attendance. The measure was approved without any public discussion.
County has two beds at youth detention center
The commission approved contracts with the Alabama Department of Youth Services (DYS) and the Lee County Youth Development Center.
The contract with DYS gives the county state funding for one bed for up to 177 days. The contract with the development center gives the county access to two beds at the facility for housing juveniles. The county will be responsible for funding beyond the 177 day agreement with DYS.
In other action, the Tallapoosa County Commission:
• Approved minutes of the Sept. 12 meeting and the reconvened Sept. 12 meeting.
• Approved warrants and purchase orders.
• Approved a bid in the amount of $36,555.66 from Furlongs for cameras in the Tallapoosa County Jail. The project is being funded from the jail’s commissary and bail bond funds.
• Approved seeking bids for new locks in the Tallapoosa County Jail.
• Surplus three patrol vehicles from the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department due to mileage and age.
• Approved Fiscal Year 2023 bids for the Tallapoosa County Road Department.
• Approved a contract with the Alabama Department of Corrections for the community corrections program.
The courthouses of Tallapoosa County will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veteran’s Day. The next meeting of the Tallapoosa County Commission is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14.