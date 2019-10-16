The Tallapoosa County Commission amended language in the 1-cent sales tax resolution passed in August to allow long-term debt financing.
The August resolution had language the bond market was averse to.
“About three weeks ago I met with bond council and underwriters for (Alexander City) Schools to work on a resolution to allow them to go out and get some long-term debt,” Tallapoosa County administrator Blake Beck said. “Bottom line is the new resolution removes the rescination language but also still incorporates the resolutions passed by the boards on the projects.”
Beck said the new resolution incorporates the resolutions passed by the Alexander City and Tallapoosa County boards of education saying where the funds will be spent.
Before passing the new resolution commissioner John McKelvey said he was ecstatic about the city school system’s transparency and asked for more transparency from the county on how funds were to be spent and the accountability measures to show the process.
“I would like to commend the Alexander City Board of Education for what they have done,” McKelvey said. “You couldn’t ask for any better participation than what the city school board has provided us. There was an article in (The Outlook) — I think those questions were right on point.
“I think (superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford)’s answers were very timely and I appreciate that. Unless it has been printed (Tuesday), I have yet to see a response to those from the county. To be honest, I would like to see them.”
Tallapoosa County Schools did not have a representative speak at Monday’s commission meeting and superintendent Joe Windle is currently out of town at a conference but did recently email a statement on behalf of the school board.
“Accountability and transparency did not start for the county school system with the reading of the resolution extending the tax for 30 years at the August commissioner’s meeting,” Windle said in the statement. “We have been accounting for every dollar, providing monthly reports to the commission and posting the information on multiple communications platforms from the beginning.”
The 2015 resolution provided an additional 1-cent sales tax to three school systems but made the accountability requirement only of the county schools.
“We have provided the county commission monthly reports on collections usage and savings,” Tallapoosa County Schools chief schools financial officer Tommy Thweatt said. “Our board has been very engaged in oversight and approving projects involving these tax dollars. Every dollar collected has been accounted for.”
Denise Bates, president of the Alexander City Board of Education, extended thanks to the commission for implementing the 1-cent sales tax and assured the commission the city school board wants to be open and transparent on the issue.
“We want to thank you for this opportunity to pursue our capital projects to benefit our students. We take our fiduciary duties seriously,” Bates said. “We take very seriously the accountability to the county commission for the trust you have given us the revenue you provided to us. We are excited about the future of Alexander City Schools. We know how that fits into attracting industry to the Tallapoosa County area. We are also looking forward to 2022 when students walk into the new Benjamin Russell High School.”
McKelvey made the same request of the city schools county school board members requested at board of education meeting Monday night. He asked a folder be created for each school to hold plans, contracts, invoices and checks so any board member, commission member or member of the public could quickly get answers to how money from the 1-cent sales tax is being used.
“When the people we represent come to us asking where the money is going we’ll have an answer,” McKelvey said. “We shouldn’t have to wait three weeks.”
Bates said city schools are looking to go beyond a physical folder.
“We agree with you on the accountability,” Bates said “We are looking into being able to do that through online measures so it is available on a moment’s notice to see the status of every project, the status of every dollar.”
The commission also heard from Tallapoosa County revenue commissioner Eva Middlebrooks about the status of property tax notices sent out Oct. 1.
“The first round of the bills was wrong,” Middlebrooks said. “That first Friday, we never put the phone down; there was no lunch and everyone was taking calls. We probably took over 5,000 calls on the issue.”
Middlebrooks told the commission the issue has been temporarily fixed.
“The vendor reprinted and sent them again,” Middlebrooks said. “I have basically fired (the vendor) at this point.”
Middlebrooks said she spoke with Beck about how to handle the printing notices going forward. She said the decision was made to go third party because a printer to print in house would cost $15,000 and might be obsolete after one printing so the third-party option was chosen. Beck said the county could go with the second bid Divco, which Middlebrooks said several counties use and comes highly recommended – unlike the last vendor.
“They were the lowest bid,” Middlebrooks said. “They had two other counties’ contracts when we signed with them. They have lost those too.”
Tallapoosa County probate judge Tal East said he lost one employee to the commission.
“My chief clerk Emberly Collum went to work for y’all,” East said. “Brittany Golsby will be taking over the chief clerk position.”
In other action the Tallapoosa County Commission:
• Approved the name change of a private road in the Rock Springs area to Affinity Drive. The area is a proposed development site.
• Approved contracts with the Lee County Youth Development Center in Opelika for two beds. One will be paid for by the State of Alabama Department of Youth Services and the other will be for by the county.
• Approved warrants and purchase orders.
• Was reminded the Tallapoosa County Courthouse will be closed Monday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.