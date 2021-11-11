All Tallapoosa County employees will receive a little extra pay for Christmas.
The Tallapoosa County approved a one-time pay raise for all county employees. Commissioner George Carleton made a motion to give every county employee, full-time and part-time, a one time pay raise of $750. The idea brought discussion among the commissioners before they ultimately approved the measure unanimously at a Monday Tallapoosa County Commission meeting.
“I know we are in great financial position,” commissioner T.C. Coley said. “The same amount for full-time and part-time, I get a little concerned about the message that gives our full-time personnel — nothing personal. It’s just I prefer we give part-time one amount and full-time another amount.”
Other members of the commission said the amount recognizes the work all county employees perform for the citizens of Tallapoosa County.
“The way I look at it with the part-time people I have working (in my district), they are just as dependable as our full-time people,” commissioner John McKelvey said. “In fact, they volunteer to help the county and not get paid for it. During the storm duty, they came in and worked side-by-side with our folks. They donated their time.”
Courthouse Updates
Tallapoosa County sheriff Jimmy Abbett explained to the commission the courtroom at the Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville will look a little different in several months. Almost two years ago the commission approved changes with funding from the state court system. Abbett informed the commission work is about to begin.
“They have signed the contracts for doing the work,” Abbett said. “It will take them about seven months to build and about two weeks to put it in. They will be taking some of the furniture and having it recovered.”
Abbett said a $36,000 grant to replace the x-ray machine at the Tallapoosa Courthouse Annex in Alexander City had been approved. Abbett said the machine had been in use since the county started using the building.
Bids will be let soon but Abbett said supply issues might delay the project.
The commission approved extending a franchise agreement with Charter Communications. The current agreement expires in February 2020. The new agreement applies a 5 percent franchise fee for the next 10 years with an option to extend it another 5 years at the agreement of both parties.
During the meeting commissioners also questioned Charter representative Robert Smith about extending service into rural areas. Smith said the past two years have been challenging as people have moved and requested broadband service. Smith told commissioners Charter looks at things such as return on investment and available grants and subsidies when expanding its service area.
In other action, the Tallapoosa County Commission:
• Entered an executive session to discuss pending litigation for 1 hour and 30 minutes. It took no action when it returned to regular session.
• Approved minutes of the Oct. 12 meeting
• Approved warrants and purchase orders
• Approved a bid for mailing services for the Tallapoosa County Probate Judge’s Office and the Tallapoosa County Revenue Commissioner’s Office
• Approved the 2022 holiday schedule
• Approved for Friday after Thanksgiving to be a holiday
• Approved the 2022 meeting schedule of the Tallapoosa County Commission
• Authorized the sheriff to apply for an Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs Law Enforcement Grant in the amount of $24,000
• Approved a budget amendment for the purchase of the boat in the amount of $25,930 for the appraisal department. The boat was budgeted and bid last year but due to supply issues, just invoiced.
• Was reminded the courthouses of Tallapoosa County would be closed Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day and Nov. 25 - 26 in observance of Thanksgiving
The next meeting of the Tallapoosa County Commission is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13.