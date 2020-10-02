The Tallapoosa County Commission will have new equipment to help maintain roads thanks to its now approved 2021 budget.
The budget will allow the purchase of $1.7 million in equipment to help with roads. The total for all capital projects will be about $2.8 million on the nearly $20 million budget.
“None of it will have to be financed,” county administrator Blake Beck said at Wednesday’s commission meeting. “It will all be purchased with cash. I know it has been a long time since we have been able to do that.”
The new equipment is much needed, as in some cases the equipment county employees operate is older than the operators.
“I appreciate the funds for equipment,” commissioner John McKelvey said. “Some of it is more than 40 years old.”
The funds for equipment purchases come from a surplus in the general fund, funds from the sale of the Tallapoosa County Department of Human Resources building and some from the road and bridge funds.
Other capital purchases in the budget include new vehicles for the Tallapoosa County Revenue Commissioner’s office. The vehicles will replace the reappraisal vehicles purchased in 2005. The Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency office will get a new vehicle.
The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department will get six new patrol vehicles this year.
“They normally get three but didn’t get those last year,” Beck said. “This will catch them up.”
Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said the purchases of three vehicles was intended for last fiscal year but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the vehicles were not available.
New computers will be purchased for the revenue commissioner’s office and the probate judge’s office. The new computers will aid in using new software not compatible with the older equipment.
The budget includes a sewage upgrade at the Tallapoosa County Jail estimated to cost approximately $125,000. The water supply project at the Tallapoosa County Courthouse is estimated at $500,000 and a new roof at the Tallapoosa County Courthouse Annex in Alexander City is estimated at $100,000.
Beck said he might visit with the commission later in the fiscal year about a new heating and air conditioning system at the courthouse annex in Alexander City.
“The current utility bill is between $9,000 and $10,000 a month,” Beck said. “We will bring in engineering to determine if a more efficient product will give us savings.”
Beck said the county will pay out about $553,000 in bond payments. The county currently has only one bond outstanding without a payoff coming in 2035. Beck said when the bond was refunded in 2014 at a lower interest rate without extending the term.
The budget also includes a merit raise for employees and the county covering the 5.5% increase in healthcare. Beck said healthcare for county employees has increased $371,000 in the last six years with single coverage at just under $7,000 a year covered by the county and family coverage costing about $16,500, almost all covered by the county.
An increased collection of ad valorem taxes is helping the bottom line.
“The lake properties are helping with property taxes,” Beck said. “It is allowing us to pick up the entire increase in healthcare and retirement for employees.”
The county has budgeted nearly $8 million to pay for the salaries and benefits of its employees.
Beck reminded commissioners about the county’s revenue being frontloaded since most revenue is collected from late October through January. With the slight delay in revenue in the start of the fiscal year, Beck said the county was still in good shape.
“It wasn’t too long ago where the first four to eight weeks of a fiscal year were hard,” Beck said. “Thankfully it is not an issue now.”
Beck said he normally likes to get the budget approved earlier than the last day of the fiscal year but issues come up beyond the county’s control.
“We didn’t have the benefit information from the state until the third week of September,” Beck said. “Until we get that, we can’t figure retirement numbers.”
With the 2-cent increase of the gas tax coming into effect Oct. 1, commissioners wanted to make sure Tallapoosa County residents were aware the funds have strings tied to them.
“Rebuild Alabama does not contribute to the purchase of equipment,” McKelvey said. “This is all locked funds. It has to be for approved road and bridge projects. It has be bid and contracted out. The projects are not only approved by the commission but the state too.”
Commissioner T.C. Coley was absent from the meeting.
The next regular meeting of the Tallapoosa County Commission is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12.