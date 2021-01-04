New superintendent of schools Raymond Porter was sworn in by Tallapoosa County Board of Education Monday morning in a ceremony livestreamed on the board's Facebook page.
"Education is the future, and so we're forward-minded and I'm just so excited to be working in Tallapoosa County with the staff, the faculty, the parents, the students, the communities," Porter said in the livestream. "We have a lot to do but we have an awesome opportunity in front of us and we're going to seize that opportunity."
Tallapoosa County Schools returned from its holiday break Monday with a day of scheduled virtual learning. The school system resumes face-to-face teaching on Tuesday.
Porter also addressed pandemic-related concerns in the livestream.
"We have a lot of work to do; we have a lot of uncertainty that we're dealing with," he said.
Alabama is one of several states to give school districts the option of electing its superintendent, with 37 of its 138 public school districts choosing to have an elected official.
Former Reeltown Elementary School principal Porter was elected superintendent in March, following then-superintendent Joe Windle's retirement announcement for the end of 2020. Porter defeated Tallapoosa County Schools director of personnel Nancy Hatcher by a narrow 2,485 to 2,187 votes. Both ran as Republicans.