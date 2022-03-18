The Tallapoosa County Board of Education began the process of redrawing its voting districts this month with two seats representing districts 3 and 4 up for election in November.
Mark Allen Treadwell, attorney for the Tallapoosa County school board, presented three redistricting plans Tuesday based on the school district's 2020 U.S. Census population of 22,637. The new map must have voting district populations within a five-percent deviation of 4,527 while complying with the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which prohibits the dilution of a minority's voting power.
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, Tallapoosa County School District (including all residents, not just school-age children) is 73 percent white, 24 percent Black, one percent Hispanic and one percent multiracial.
As the boundaries currently stand, Tallapoosa County has one majority-minority voting district, District 1, with a 60 percent minority population as of the 2010 U.S. Census. The district covers Camp Hill and the surrounding area and is currently represented by Matilda Woodyard-Hamilton, Democrat. Woodyard-Hamilton's term expires in 2024.
Under the three scenarios presented by Treadwell, District 1's minority population would fall to 58 percent.
"That gives me some bit of concern, because most of the cases you read on reapportionment, they stress trying to raise a benchmark of 65 percent [minority population]," said Treadwell.
On the other hand, Treadwell said, District 1's minority voting-age population as of 2010 was only 52 percent, in other words, the minority-majority skewed younger than the white population. Under the new district plans, minority voting-age population would rise to 57 percent.
"So that's a pretty significant move, in terms of the electability of a minority in that district," Treadwell said, referring to the third proposal presented Tuesday. "In all reality, I would be comfortable with recommending plan C right now."
Treadwell said he would continue to experiment to try to raise District 1 minority population to 60 percent, if not higher, before making a recommendation to the board.
Redistricting plans must be advertised and opened for public comment before heading back to the school board for approval. As of 2013, however, Alabama redistricting plans will no longer need pre-clearance from the U.S. Department of Justice affirming compliance with the Voting Rights Act. According to Treadwell, to date, the school board's voting districts have never been challenged.
Voters in Dadeville-area districts 3 and 4 head to the primaries in May. So far, Republican incumbents Michael Carter in District 3 and Carla Talton in District 4 are running uncontested.