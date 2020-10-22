The Tallapoosa County Board of Education discussed capital projects, COVID-19 data and a contract for superintendent-elect Ray Porter at its work session Tuesday.
Superintendent Joe Windle said Tallapoosa County Schools had its best fiscal year ever in 2019-20 and collected $1.735 million in sales tax, which has helped with the schools’ debt for capital projects.
“If we can stay above $1.3 million, (the board) is accumulating a little money to put in the general fund to use for projects over time,” Windle said. “I think you as a board and Mr. Porter as the new superintendent will be in good shape. I don’t see that changing.”
In regards to the $25 million in capital projects, the board has approved the renovation of Dadeville Elementary School, a new auditorium at Horseshoe Bend School and a new Reeltown Elementary School. Those projects are already in the works.
Windle presented a list of future capital projects to consider based on the facilities assessment plan. This includes technology, infrastructure and cyber security, which is funded with money through the Education Advancement Technology Fund.
“I do believe based on what came out of the state superintendent’s office last week is cyber security will be taken over by Super Computers,” Windle said. “So we should not have to provide funding to secure the servers. That hopefully will be done through state money allocated to Super Computers.”
The other funded projects include adding two new classrooms at Reeltown High School to offset the student growth.
“We have to address the growth down there; it’s the only place we do have growth,” Windle said. “Other than that, the other projects are all listed as source of funding unknown.”
Board members presented concerns over certain projects not listed on the future wish list to tackle including Horseshoe Bend School’s maintenance issues, which Windle said facilities manager Dwayne Johnson is addressing, and a new roof at Edward Bell Career Technical School.
“The Edward Bell roofing project is not a capital improvement,” Windle said. “It’s funded separately and it’s been budgeted two years. We just haven’t made the recommendation to complete the project. It’s budgeted again for this year. It’s up to the new superintendent.”
Windle also said the board has more needs than funding. The remaining $3 million left out of the initial $25 million borrowed needs to be allocated by the board.
“We’re going to have to take some of that $3 million to address some of these immediate maintenance needs at Horseshoe Bend,” board member Betty Carol Graham said. “I get complaints every week. I know you’re doing what you can but I am just asking you to make it a priority with some of the money that’s left to address these severe maintenance needs — not the frills; these are dire needs.”
Windle said he is in discussions with Johnson regarding that but it may not be conclusive of all the needs at this time.
“It can’t be ignored any longer if we want to maintain the integrity of that building,” Graham said.
Windle said it would be a topic of discussion with Johnson on Wednesday.
Windle also discussed a resolution for superintendent elect Porter, as Tallapoosa County Schools superintendents are elected as opposed to appointed. The rules differ for each.
“It’s not concerning the salary; that is set prior to the primaries,” Windle said. “The salary cannot be changed during the four-year term, that’s law, but there are other ways you can help the superintendent and one is by having the superintendent having some coverage for being sued in an individual capacity. At that point he could lose everything.”
The other discussion revolves around added incentives for the superintendent including additional benefits in the form of bonuses, a car allowance, funding part of a RSA1 account or other compensation outside of salary. This also includes agreeing to give Porter a raise if the state agrees to provide one across the board.
“Superintendents that are elected are treated differently — not better — but this helps take care of your superintendent,” Windle said.
The board was in agreement to discuss the resolution.
Due to some confusion from the community revolving COVID-19 numbers in Tallapoosa County Schools, Windle released a link to the cumulative COVID-19 related data, categorized by each school.
“We had some people question us hiding that data or that we weren’t being transparent, so we have created on the Tallapoosa County website, a link for COVID data,” Windle said.
This can be accessed from tallapoosak12.org and along the right side, click the link Tallapoosa County Schools COVID-19 data.
“You will see a spreadsheet on each school that gives all the information on COVID-19 cases since the beginning of school,” Windle said.
These agenda items along with the expulsion of a Dadeville High School student, recognition of board member Michael Carter’s Level 3 certification, a resolution on the lease purchase for 28 new school buses, discussion on renaming some school buildings and issues surrounding bus driver routes and compensation will be addressed at Monday’s Tallapoosa County School board meeting.