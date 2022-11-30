Two incumbent board members were sworn into office and the board elected a new president.
At the Nov. 22 Tallapoosa County Board of Education (TCBOE) meeting, Carla Talton, board member for district four and former board president, and Michael Carter, board member for district three and former board vice president, were sworn in for their new term.
Attorney Mark Allen Treadwell administered the oath of office, textbook law and affirmative affirmation of school board members.
After Carter and Talton were sworn in, Ray Porter, superintendent of TCBOE, said it’s been an honor to work with all five of the board members.
“What a pleasure it is to have a relationship with the board. What a pleasure it is when both the superintendent and the board are headed in the same direction when it comes to educating our students,” Porter said. “I feel their support; you should as well. You're very fortunate to have the board that you have — that works in your service.”
Talton said the board returns the same remark to him and they feel fortunate to have a superintendent who has “the best interest of our students at heart.”
With Talton and Carter sworn in, the board moved to select a new president and vice president. Board member Martin Johnson nominated Carter and board member Matilda Woodyard-Hamilton nominated Talton.
Carter was voted in as president by all the board members aside from Woodyard-Hamilton who voted for Talton. Board member Linda Daniel nominated Talton for vice president and the board unanimously voted for Talton.
Talton commented it looks like they will be switching roles and passed the role of president on to Carter, who led the board through the rest of the meeting.
The next Tallapoosa County Board of Education is set for Dec. 12 at 5 p.m.
