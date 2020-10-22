Things got a bit heated at Tallapoosa County Board of Education’s work session Tuesday with discussions regarding the allocation of the simplified sellers use tax (SSUT).
Superintendent Joe Windle raised concern and questions about funding from the simplified sellers use tax, or online sales tax, as he said Tallapoosa County Schools has not received any of it.
The Tallapoosa County Commission collects the SSUT money from the state. Windle said he thinks local boards of education should be receiving 25% of that funding, the same way 25% of state sales tax is allocated to the Education Trust Fund collects this money.
“If the split at the state level is 75% to the general fund and 25% to the Education Trust Fund, then maybe that’s what local boards of education ought to be getting,” Windle said. “What have we lost in dollars since we’ve gotten none of this money?”
The Tallapoosa County Commission has been collecting SSUT for close to five years.
“At the end of this calendar year it’s almost five years and to date that’s $1,346,979 (collected),” Windle said. “None of those dollars have been shared with the Tallapoosa County Board of Education.”
The Association of County Commissions of Alabama executive director Sonny Brasfield said the commission adopted a resolution at its convention in August opposing any amendments to the SSUT in terms of general legislation.
“We have consistently encouraged our county commissioners to be supportive of schools and to have conversations with schools in constructive ways to make sure schools are being funded as well as possible,” Brasfield said. “And one of those discussions always comes around to SSUT.”
Windle views the county schools as losing roughly $336,744 of opportunities for county students by not having received any of the SSUT funding.
Tallapoosa County Commissioner T.C. Coley was in attendance at the meeting on behalf of the American Education Association but commented he would discuss this matter with the county commission, do his homework and figure out how to proceed. Coley said the commission has worked diligently to support the school system’s needs and will continue to do so.
“I don’t have any comments one way or the other on behalf of the commission,” Coley said. “When we have the chance to discuss it, we will consider it. It’s not like we don’t have track record of being responsive and supportive of the school system.”
Windle said he and Coley were seeing things through different perspectives.
“We obviously see this from different fox holes,” Windle said. “I just believe every month we’re losing money. That’s $16,000 a month where who knows; I don’t know what’s been done with that. There is no accountability or transparency on these dollars. I don’t see that further study is necessary.”
Coley said he felt the commission was being accused of hiding money.
“On behalf of the county commission, I am highly offended of this accusation of not being transparent,” Coley said. “The money has been received and reviewed by the state public examiner’s office. The money is there. We received it like any other. We can account for it; it’s been incorporated into our current budget processes.”
Windle cited May 2015 as an example of accountability where the school had to be held accountable for every dollar given by the commission in a monthly report.
“And rightly so,” Windle said.
Coley added the commission is audited and can show where every penny of tax dollars goes. He said this collected online sales tax is in the commission’s general fund and accounted for as a revenue stream like any other.
“It’s really unfair to say that to a group of people who have stepped up to respond to the needs of the school system time after time,” Coley said. “We need more time to study this. It’s fair for us to say that. You may not get it as fast or the way you want, but I ask you to be respectful in the whole process. I am not going to let you insult the county commission.”
Windle felt it’s not merely about the money but also about the commitment and he feels there has been a lack of communication on the matter.
“It’s not an allegation; it’s a question,” Windle said. “My question is, why is the county commission different on this pot of money? When I ask the question, I can’t get an answer.”
Coley said, “It comes in as revenue stream as other pots of money. We can go through it but it’s there; it’s documentable. We have the opportunity to reconsider this but there is a way to go about it to make it easier to get the result you are after.”
Windle said, “Let me be sure I understand that for the first 4-1/2 years of those dollars, $1.34 million, we’re not looking at going back and saying, ‘OK. We’re going to do 25% of that from the beginning?’”
Coley said, “I am not saying that at all. I am not making any commitments without further consultation with our county administrator and until I understand the details and what that looks like and how it impacts us.”
Coley and Windle agreed to put this issue on the county commission agenda in the near future to discuss matters in more detail.
Brasfield clarified there is no law stating the county schools are obligated to receive a portion of this specific funding but the decision needs to be made on a local basis.
“The funding of the county school system is going to be different in every county so the answer is different in every county,” Brasfield said. “I certainly am not going to say a discussion about it doesn’t have merit; it does but it ought to be worked out by the people locally. The association is not going to dictate that — through the passage of legislation — an answer to that question.”
Brasfield said the law says the SSUT money goes into the county’s general fund and also said this discussion has occurred among other counties in Alabama as well.
“Our recommendation has been that what is an excellent program in Alabama should not be allowed to cause disruption in the relationships between elected officials,” Brasfield said. “That’s not productive. No matter what happens with SSUT revenue, the relationship is much more important.”
The Tallapoosa County Commission passed a 1-cent sales tax levied for education in 1989 and 2015 and Coley said the combined levy for both 1989 and 2015 is a total of $3.46 million in revenue from the county commission to the board of education.
“In addition, commissioners provide tens of thousands of dollars in support from discretionary funds for athletic and academic programs in county schools,” Coley said.
The SSUT was passed in Alabama in 2015 in an effort to set up a system to collect revenue from internet sales that were at the time essentially nontaxable, according to Brasfield.
“So we set it up as a voluntary program legislatively,” Brasfield said. “The problem we have in Alabama is a bit unique that we allow the cities and counties and other districts to levy sales tax and that makes it hard to come up with a system that is easy for the internet retailers to use to remit tax to us.”
Brasfield said other states around the country are looking to copy this SSUT program as he said it has actually been successful.
“County government has to be funded as well,” Brasfield said. “Education is important and its essential but county government has to operate as well. We just propose to strike a balance.”