The Tallapoosa County Board of Education on Monday approved its proposed budget for fiscal year 2020-21 but there were some concerns made by board members about certain allocations.
The proposed revenues were $34 million and expenses came out to be a little over $40 million, so some raised the question about the budget not being balanced.
“I brought two projects forward for FY 21 and I want to explain what I did,” Tallapoosa County Schools chief financial officer Tommy Thweatt said. “We told (Matilda Woodyard-Hamilton) we would put a roof on the gym at Edward Bell (Career Technical Center) and also the gym and field house in Dadeville. The projects were both included in last year’s budget.”
The school borrowed $25 million but has roughly $4 million in CDs and $3 million in money market accounts along with approximately $3 million in liquid cash. The roof at Edward Bell will cost about $88,000 and the gym and field house will cost roughly $6 million. The total in capital project architect fees is roughly $2 million.
“So when we use that, we no longer have it,” board member Michael Carter said. “Are we all working at the same thing? I don’t mean to be confusing but it seems like an uncomfortable move.”
Thweatt explained the school system budgeted $30 million last year for capital projects and borrowed $25 million. The projects for fiscal year 2020 ended up at around $24 million.
“That money is still in the bank, which is why revenues and expenses are off,” Thweatt said. “We’re still doing them and paying the architect fees, that’s why I brought them forward to keep up with them better.”
Carter said his No. 1 concern is the kids and he wants to be sure the school system is on track with its budget.
“I am not trying to get into your job, I just want to be sure you have a real good grasp on the numbers,” Carter said to Thweatt.
Superintendent Joe Windle and Thweatt agreed borrowing the $25 million was the right way to go since the school system had other money set aside.
“I feel like we’ll be able to do what we said we’re going to be able to do plus more,” Thweatt said. “If I didn’t think we were, I wouldn’t tell you all that. I think we’re in pretty good shape. You all decide if you want to do the projects or not but it’s part of the money we budgeted.”
Thweatt emphasized Tallapoosa County Schools borrowed the smallest amount he felt comfortable with to still make sure there was enough money.
“I know what the questions are and what answers people are looking for so it puts us all in an awkward position,” Carter said. “I have learned a little better not to handle every single question asked but we’re trying to do our best job and if you don’t feel like everyone in the group is communicating it makes us look pretty dang stupid.”
After much discussion, Windle ultimately said he will not approve the budget unless it is balanced. Thweatt then said he would move those project budgets back to fiscal year 2020 before submitting the budget to the Alabama State Department of Education.
“I’ll move the projects back and fix it; it won’t take long,” Thweatt said. “It looks strange we’re not bringing any more money in, we’re just budgeting more money than we bring in. But it’s just that it’s already in the bank. But I want you to be comfortable with whatever I do.”
Windle told board members it’s up to them to spend any money not specifically earmarked whether in the budget or not but still fears the budget would be rejected by the state department if not balanced.
“Only you as a board can obligate those funds; it doesn’t matter if it’s budgeted or not as long as you have a funding source,” Windle said.
The board approved the fiscal year 2020-21 balanced budget, which had to be submitted Tuesday to ALSDE for approval by state superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey.
Windle also requested the approval of the budget in writing.
“If we balance the budget, I’m good with it,” Windle said.
In other action, the Tallapoosa County Board of Education:
- Approved a bid from BBVA Compass Bank for a 2.03% interest rate for a bus loan to purchase new school buses with air conditioning and cameras
- Approved the resignation of three faculty members
- Approved purchase-service agreements
- Approved the employment of six individuals
- Discussed the difficulty of virtual learning and Windle said technical issues are being addressed
- Were told eight students were referred for COVID-19 testing based on symptoms but so far all but one have gotten back negative test results. The other one is still pending.
- Discussed possible plans of action for Hurricane Sally bringing inclement weather this week. On Tuesday, Windle announced Tallapoosa County Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday as a result.