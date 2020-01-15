It was a night of honoring the Tallapoosa County Schools’ community at its board of education meeting Monday. The board was recognized for School Board Recognition Month; six elementary students were honored for writing achievements and resolutions were passed in honor of late community members Dick Harrelson and P.R. Caldwell as well as recently retired Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Bill Hough.
Tallapoosa County Schools district reading coach Regina Porter honored students Adam Blair, Lillie Childers, Maci Jackson, Linda Magera, Hadley Dobbs and Rylann Bishop for their creative writing work after all elementary schools spent the last nine weeks focusing on writing. Porter and the schools’ reaching specialists selected a winner from two categories including kindergarten through second grade and third through sixth grade from each school.
“I’m so proud of these students for the work they’re doing and I’m proud of these administrators and teachers coming out and showcasing it with them,” Porter said.
Porter gave board members copies of the winning stories.
Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Joe Windle recognized the need for creative writing due to it not being emphasized enough by state exams.
“There has been in the last 15 years so much emphasis on testing scores from reading and math that sometimes the arts and other things we know are important and writing have got pushed aside,” Windle said.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett read a resolution honoring Hough, who worked at the sheriff’s department since 1995.
“He’s still helping us,” Abbett said. “He hasn’t gone away. He hasn’t moved, so we are still going to use his (help), but I know he’s going to appreciate this resolution.”
The board remembered former school board member and Dadeville City Council member Harrelson, who died Dec. 12. Harrelson served on the school board from 1980 to 1998 and never missed a meeting.
“Those years on the school board he served diligently and I know the school board members represent a district,” Dadeville Mayor Wayne Smith said before reading the resolution. “Not him. If something needed to be done or somebody had a question at the lower end of the county down in Reeltown or up in New Site or Hackneyville, he was there to help.”
The board also passed a resolution honoring former Edward Bell Career Technical Center basketball coach Caldwell, who died Dec. 8. Windle said he was a unique individual who was always happy and helped low-income families.
“I have never seen a P.R. Caldwell-coached basketball team that didn’t play hard, 40 minutes hard,” Windle said. “ I never saw any of one of his kids take a night off.”
Additionally, Windle honored the school board saying its work is important as they set the policies and guidelines and approve major resourcing for everything they do in the county.
“Very seldom will they get a call to tell them what a good job they’re doing,” Windle said.
Board members need to listen to community members and decide what concerns are real issues. Being a good school board member is a process and takes time, according to Windle.
“There’s no preparation ground that prepares you to be a board member,” Windle said. “You run, you get elected and oh by the way the Association of School Boards is going to give you some training, but it’s after the fact.”
Horseshoe Bend principal James Aulner gave board members signs with their names carved on them. Reeltown Elementary School principal Raymond Porter gave board members gifts bags. Dadeville High School principal Chris Hand said the school will have a reception for the board members.
The board unanimously approved January as School Board Appreciation month.
In other action, the school board:
• Approved paying its bills
• Approved the monthly financial report
• Approved the purchased services agreement of at Reeltown High School employee
• Approved out of state and overnight trips