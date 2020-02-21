It’s back to the drawing board for the Tallapoosa County Board of Education for financing its capital improvement plans. After the original financing plan was rejected, the board is now in the process of finding a new source for financing after Friday’s special-called meeting.
The board of education approved sending new requests for proposals to banks to finance a $25 million long-term loan and a short-term, also called a bridge, loan with a 30-month cap for all of its capital improvement projects.
The 30-month cap allows projects to be completed during short-term financing and the board can move into long-term financing, according to Casey Davis, who is the acting superintendent while Joe Windle is recovering from heart surgery. Short-term financing lets the school system pay back what it owes sooner so there’s less to pay with long-term.
“All we’re doing with this is making the request for banks to submit to this proposal to do long-term financing as opposed to short-term financing (only),” Davis said.
Alabama Department of Education previously rejected the $187,500 origination fees and 2.75% financing rate with River Bank & Trust because they were too high. Chief school financial officer Tommy Thweatt was told by the state department to get rates again from River Bank along with Valley Bank, Compass Bank and Farmers & Merchants Bank.
Davis said getting a financing source quickly is important because the school system can’t start its projects until it gets its bond loans approved. The board is currently funding its Dadeville Elementary School project through its general fund.
“Money is time; time is money,” Davis said. “So the quicker we can get these projects working then that locks us in and puts us in our path on where we need to be going with (the projects).”
Davis said the requests are due March 6 and will be presented to the board March 9 if possible.
“The main thing is the board wants to be transparent and be good stewards of the monies entrusted to us and get the best deal we can get,” Davis said.
The school board also entered an executive session for more than an hour to discuss an employee’s good name and character.