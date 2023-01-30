TC honor band

The Tallapoosa County Honor Band performs at their most recent concert on Dec. 2, 2022. 

 

 Submitted / The Outlook

After nine hours of practicing, two days of rehearsals and four pieces of music to learn, the doors for the Tallapoosa County Honor Band concert were opened.

TC Honor band

The Tallapoosa County Honor Band had three clinicians directing each band: Erin Lyon, Jerrell Horton and Jen Welch.

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you