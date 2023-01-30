After nine hours of practicing, two days of rehearsals and four pieces of music to learn, the doors for the Tallapoosa County Honor Band concert were opened.
Dale Bloodworth, Benjamin Russell High School band director, said this was the first year they were able to have all the county schools partake in the honor band.
Before the pandemic, they had a Tallapoosa County Honor Band performance, but they weren’t able to coordinate for all the schools to be represented.
The Tallapoosa County Honor Band is made up of students from Radney Elementary School, Alexander City Middle School, Benjamin Russell High School, Horseshoe Bend School, Reeltown and Dadeville, sixth through 12th grade. In total, the honor band had over 140 members.
“Music education has so much to offer kids other than just playing their instrument. It's about camaraderie and friendship, working together,” Bloodworth said. “But what we really hope is that they enjoy playing the music, they enjoyed the fellowship and they had a really memorable experience.”
The honor band was divided into high school, middle school and beginning band. All the honor members were nominated by their band director. For high school and middle school, there also was an audition portion, and those honor band members received their chair placement.
“It's really to give more of our kids a high level music experience than what they otherwise would have in their own classrooms,” Bloodworth said.
Christian Reyes, Alexander City Middle School band director, said some ways that the honor band provided different opportunities from their day-to-day band classes was meeting new musicians.
“They were able to interact with other students that were in other bands who played maybe at a different level than they do,” she said. “And they also had an opportunity to work with a director that they are not used to.”
For the honor band, directors from other school systems came in as clinicians. Jerell Horton, director of the bands at Vestavia Hills High School, oversaw the high school honor band. Jen Walsh, band director at North Jefferson Middle School, oversaw the middle school honor band. Erin Lyon, associate director of bands at Simmons Middle School, oversaw the beginning band.
“The main goal is for students to take the skills that they already have and apply it to a situation that is rigorous, such as the nine hours of rehearsal and performing immediately,” Reyes said. “And they also get experience from the students around them.”
While honor bands are across the state of Alabama, Reyes said that not every school system has a local honor band — providing a large learning opportunity for the students.
“For example, Auburn University has one, the University of Alabama has one, etc, but not everybody can necessarily make it to those honor bands. So the fact that we were able to hold one locally, and the students got the opportunity to participate was a very positive thing,” she said.
Bloodworth said they have plans to do the Tallapoosa County Honor Band again for the 2023-2024 school year. He noted it also has been a great way for the county and city school systems to work together.
“There's so many ways that we feel like we have to compete with each other, and this is not one of them,” he said. “We just really try hard to work together. We all know each other and it's a really great group of educators and I'm really proud to work with them.”
The Tallapoosa County Honor Band concert for the 2022-2023 school year was held Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. in the Benjamin Russell High School Auditorium.