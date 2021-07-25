The Tallapoosa County Sherrif’s Department is attempting to serve a murder warrant on Willie Frank Wyckoff.
Deputies responded to a scene Friday night in a wooded area on Highway 50 south of Dadeville where Michael Johnson, 70, of Dadeville was found dead.
“As a result of the investigation, a warrant has been issued on (Wyckoff) of Agricola Road in Dadeville for murder,” Tallapoosa County sheriff Jimmy Abbett said in a release.
Wyckoff has had several criminal court proceedings over the last three decades according to court records. In 2006 Wyckoff pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in a plea agreement dismissing several other charges. In 1995 he pleaded guilty to third-degree assault.
Wyckoff is considered armed and dangerous but law enforcement is seeking the public’s help in determining the location of Wyckoff.
Anyone who has information about the location of Wyckoff should contact the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 256-825-4264 or the department’s secret witness line at 256-827-2035. Central Alabama Crimestoppers is also assisting with a possible cash reward. Crimestoppers can be contacted through its 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to continue the dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question.
The incident remains under investigation.