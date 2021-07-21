Tallapoosa County students ages 9 to 13 were treated to lessons from local artists at a day-long art camp Wednesday, hosted by the Tallapoosa County Extension Office's 4-H program.
Regional extension agent Trent Carboni said the art camp idea came about talking to some of the artist vendors at the Everything's Art in the Park event in Dadeville earlier this summer.
"This just came as a partnership," he said.
Julie Brock, Autumn Veasey, Greg Shelton, Raining Dogs Gallery and Jennifer Melton all volunteered their time and expertise, teaching projects in landscape painting, stenciling, colored pencil drawing, pottery and art using repurposed materials. Zazu's Verandah owners Mitzy and Rick Hidding hosted the event on the courthouse square, offering scraps of plywood left over from interior renovations for kids to stencil.
The program drew 30 kids from around the county, many of whom do not have in-house art teachers at their local public schools.