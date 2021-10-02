When times are good, revenues are good for the government but it makes spending those extra funds a little more difficult.
Tallapoosa County administrator Blake Beck and his staff presented a $21 million budget Thursday to the Tallapoosa County that included merit raises for employees and funds for equipment and small projects across Tallapoosa County.
“In some ways when you don’t have any money, preparing a budget is easy,” Beck said. “You just tell everybody you don’t have any money.
“Money is good and has been good the last couple of years, it gets a little hard. You have to evaluate things presented to you on a value-added basis. It can be challenging because they don’t present anything they don’t think is valuable. Most of the time it is valuable and needed.
It creates challenges when you do have some money.”
Beck said his staff was crucial in the budgeting process so the commission sees an easy to follow document but there is still plenty of information supporting it.
“There is a lot more work that goes into it than most people realize,” Beck said. “Y’all get a folder this size but this is our folder where we accumulate information for review.”
Beck commended his staff for not only helping with the fiscal year 2022 budget but for also helping with the transition of payroll systems for the county. Beck admitted he doesn’t congratulate his staff much but this was very much warranted.
Commissioners joked Beck hasn’t done such a thing in recent years while also applauding county employees for their work.
“This hasn’t happened in 14 or 15 years he’s been here,” commissioner T.C. Coley said. “It may never happen again.”
Beck gave the commission a quick run down of the 2022 budget.
“We saw an overall increase in general fund revenues of a little over $1 million,” Beck said. “Part of that is $400,000 CARES’ Act money. We will be buying a trailer that can be used as a vaccination and testing point and also can be repurposed some point down the line after the pandemic for emergency response things.”
Beck said other CARES’ Act funds would be used to aid businesses who lost revenue as a result of the coronavirus. Beck said funds would likely be distributed through a grant in aid program.
“It would be for county businesses that can demonstrate losses as a result of the pandemic,” Beck said. “We have to come up with the criteria and our grant writer is working on something. We probably will set a cap on it as that has come up in discussions.”
Beck said the county saw revenues increase across property taxes and other fees to the tune of more than $400,000.
“We have seen increases in all of the taxes and fees that represents an underlying economic prosperity,” Beck said. “Our simplified users sales tax is flat. The only reason that it is flat is because of the 25% sharing agreement (the commission) approved in January with the Tallapoosa County Board of Education.”
Costs have also increased for Tallapoosa County.
“We have received more escalated fixed rate costs in the last 18 months than any time in my career,” Beck said. “There is inflation going on in the economy. Things like fuel costs and utilities have gone up substantially in some cases and that is accounted for in this budget.”
Healthcare costs have increased more than $500,000 over the last seven years including $137,000 for next year.
Beck said it costs about 28% more than what the employee is paid to cover benefits such as insurance, retirement and Social Security.
The county saw an expected dip in debt service in the amount of $200,000 last year.
Debt service will go up to $760,000 per year and Beck said it was expected. Beck said the county would only be paying off one bond after paying off another last year and resulting in the decrease for one year.
The county has budgeted for 151 full and part-time employees but all positions are not always filled. There are also five retirees who receive health insurance.
“That is about $36,000 per year,” Beck said. “It used to be significantly more until the policy y’all passed about five years ago. It is more manageable.”
Tallapoosa County is receiving funds under the America Rescue Plan (ARP) and has budgeted nearly $1 million for extension of water service near New Site.
Beck said the budget has $56,000 surplus and will be added to the reserve if it is not needed.
“We are carrying a reserve that is sufficient to cover payroll until property tax comes in,” Beck said.
The commission entered an executive session for the purposes of an economic development discussion with Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance director Chad Odom. When it returned to regular session the commission approved a memorandum of understanding. At its meeting Sept. 13 the commission tabled a memorandum of understanding following an executive session.
The courthouses of Tallapoosa County will be closed Monday, Oct. 11 in observance of Columbus Day. The next meeting of the Tallapoosa County Commission is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12.